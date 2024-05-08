Cordial Accelerates Marketing Innovation with New Platform Capabilities for Seamless Integration, AI-Driven Personalization

Enhancements simplify data connections, optimize marketing strategies and elevate user experience

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the leading enterprise marketing platform that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages for companies like Tillys, Realtor.com and REVOLVE, has released a suite of new product enhancements designed to help brands accelerate marketing integration, optimize strategies based on business KPIs and leverage AI for customer understanding. These innovations empower marketers to enhance customer connections and improve efficiency and productivity.

As marketers grapple with increasingly complex tech stacks and AI adoption hurdles, Cordial's latest releases directly address these pain points. With Enterprise organizations using 16 martech platforms and marketers growing increasingly fatigued by AI not delivering on its promise, brands require solutions that streamline connectivity and innovation. Cordial's new offerings bridge this gap.

"At Cordial, we understand the challenges of harmonizing innovation with operational realities," said Matt Howland , chief product and engineering officer at Cordial. "Cordial's latest releases offer unparalleled understanding through AI-driven actionable understanding, customer behavior predictions, and A More Human UX. The strategies and efficiencies in today's Product Showcase demonstrate how Cordial's industry-leading vision translates into tangible results for our clients."

Cordial's Product Showcase includes enhancements to accelerate connectivity and marketing campaign success:

Universal Connector : Simplify integration between Cordial and third-party applications with bi-directional, real-time data streams.

: Simplify integration between Cordial and third-party applications with bi-directional, real-time data streams. Programs : Maximize marketing performance by aligning strategies with core business KPIs in a repeatable, measurable way.

: Maximize marketing performance by aligning strategies with core business KPIs in a repeatable, measurable way. Send Time Optimization : Boost engagement by delivering messages when customers are most receptive based on historical behaviors.

: Boost engagement by delivering messages when customers are most receptive based on historical behaviors. Category Propensity : Predict customers' favored product categories to fuel targeted recommendations and offerings.

: Predict customers' favored product categories to fuel targeted recommendations and offerings. Message Analysis : Gain AI-powered insights to further understand the message through automated modeling and labeling.

: Gain AI-powered insights to further understand the message through automated modeling and labeling. Natural Language Audience Builder: Build precise audience segments using conversational language queries.

"The marketing world is shifting gears. Legacy providers are offering tools that hold marketers back, but we see limitless potential at Cordial — reflected in our rapid AI innovation and client success," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "We've built a future-proof platform that seamlessly integrates with the tools marketers love and replaces the ones they don't. Cordial is leading the charge to help brands build genuine customer connections and drive significant growth."

In March, Cordial released its roadmap for leveraging AI to drive a deeper understanding for brands. This strategic framework centers on three pillars: understanding the customer, understanding the message and understanding marketers. Cordial's AI powers human understanding at scale, with a backbone of Cordial's rich, flexible data platform to help marketers execute strategies faster, anticipate their customers' every move and make more adaptive, better-informed decisions.

About Cordial

Cordial's technology helps companies like L.L.Bean, Orveon Global and Boot Barn automate high-conversion messages across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail and more—driving scalable revenue and lasting customer connections. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and won the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with Cordial at www.cordial.com .

