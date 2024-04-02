Cordial Signs New Digital Marketing Agreement with Realtor.com®

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leading marketing platform that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages, has inked a new agreement with Move, Inc., the operator of Realtor.com®, to deliver highly personalized and unified marketing campaigns to Realtor.com® audiences.

Nearly 80% of brands believe CX is a key competitive differentiator, with 83% of executives feeling unimproved CX presents them with considerable revenue and market share risks. With Cordial's platform, brands can achieve significant ROI, improve marketing and CX efforts through its unified, cross-channel orchestration, automated marketing strategies, data flexibility, user friendliness and hands-on customer support. More specifically, the Forrester Total Economic Impact study found Cordial delivered 369% ROI , and clients saw $8.79M in total benefits over three years.

"Large, sophisticated brands, such as Realtor.com®, have complex data, personalization and orchestration needs, especially in today's marketing and customer experience climate," said Jeremy Swift , CEO of Cordial. "We are proud to help Realtor.com® leverage real-time data for automated, personalized messaging at an unlimited scale, and drive better customer experiences."

Cordial's advancements in the AI space will also allow customers to execute strategies faster, anticipate their customers' every move and make more adaptive, better-informed decisions. Cordial released its roadmap for leveraging AI to drive a deeper understanding for brands — centered on three key pillars, understanding the customer, the message and the marketer — in March 2024.

Cordial surpasses the competition with its ability to turn unorganized, siloed data structures into fully orchestrated, personalized, high-ROI experiences, as well as its cutting-edge AI capabilities and its proven record of significantly simplifying martech stacks. To complement this cutting-edge technology, Cordial offers an unparalleled customer service experience, ensuring a seamless transition for its customers.

"Since the beginning of our transition process, Cordial has showcased the exceptional firepower of its platform for a brand of our size and its excellent service team, which got us up and running quickly and efficiently," said Jenna Klebanoff , VP of marketing at Realtor.com®. "Cordial's ability to help us optimize our messaging will enable us to deliver high-quality, personalized touchpoints to our consumers at the right moment."

This is the latest announcement showcasing Cordial's growth and position as a leader in the martech space. In November, for the second consecutive year, Cordial's 225% revenue growth led to its ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and in December, Cordial was recognized by the Comparably Awards in three categories: Best CEO, Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women. For more information, visit www.cordial.com .

About Cordial

Cordial's technology helps companies like PacSun, L.L.Bean, Realtor.com and Revolve automate high-conversion messages across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail and more—driving scalable revenue and lasting customer connections. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and won the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at www.cordial.com .

