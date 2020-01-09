Cordial Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, a next-generation messaging platform that uses real-time data to send personal, relevant, and emotionally intelligent messages, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status.

AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solution areas in retail spanning Data Lakes, AI/ML, Voice, Recognition, IoT, Microservices, and Retail Transformation.

The AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement, Corporate Merchandising and Planning, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, Core Retail Business Applications, and Consulting Practices for Retail on AWS. Cordial has demonstrated success in offering an end-to-end solution for the Customer Engagement category, which includes marketing, advertising, and CRM solutions for retail marketing leaders to attract and retain customers.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications – to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions.

Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Cordial as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Many retailers are reinventing their operations and brand experience with new innovations in the cloud," said Tom Litchford, Head of Retail Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to welcome Cordial to the AWS Retail Competency Program. Their solutions for retail operations, powered and vetted by AWS, can help our customers to accelerate their transformation, modernization, and customer engagement efforts."

Brands like REVOLVE, Eddie Bauer, and 1-800 Contacts use Cordial to collect, store, and activate unlimited amounts of customer data to deliver personal, relevant, and emotionally intelligent messages across multiple channels. "Cordial is the only platform we found that allows us to truly take advantage of all of our data," said Lauren Purcell, Senior Marketing Manager at Ancient Nutrition. "From our very first interaction with a user, we are able to send customized messages based on their interests. We can add real value to our users by offering related and useful information as well as products that could support them. And as their interests shift, our messages shift with them – automatically."

With support from AWS, Cordial mobilizes real-time data so companies can segment customers and individualize messages at the exact moment messages are triggered or sent.

By leveraging services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon ElastiCache, Cordial can accelerate and simplify the development of its cutting-edge enterprise technology. "As an AWS Retail Competency Partner, we can deliver the highest level of service to our clients," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial. "Cordial collects, stores, and activates unlimited amounts of customer data—and our clients leverage that data to send individualized messages at enterprise scale. None of this would be possible without the reliability and innovation of AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Cordial

Send a better message. Founded in 2014, Cordial is a real-time messaging platform for companies to deliver personal, relevant, and emotionally intelligent messages across any channel. Cordial's vision is to empower marketers to create personal relationships with every customer.

Contact:

Jeni Bishop

jbishop@cordial.com

SOURCE Cordial

Related Links

http://www.cordial.com

