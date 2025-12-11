Cordial Expands Its AI Capabilities to Help Brands Close the Intent Divide

New insights, messaging, and first-visit personalization features give marketers clear visibility into customer intent and faster ways to act on it, at a time when most brands still misread what people actually need.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial today announced three new capabilities that help brands understand their customers more accurately and respond with relevance at critical moments. The release includes the Customer Insights Dashboard, Advanced RCS Personalization, and First-Visit Personalization, developed with the help of Foundry , Cordial's internal innovation program focused on rapid experimentation and practical breakthroughs.

The release follows Cordial's Intent Divide report, which shows that 100 percent of marketers still rely on basic behavioral signals to infer intent, while only 34 percent of consumers believe brands understand their needs.

These three capabilities are designed to close that gap by strengthening how brands understand intent, act on it across messaging, and bring relevance into the website experience.

A clearer view of customer needs

The Customer Insights Dashboard helps teams understand how Prospects, Active Customers, and Inactive Customers shift over time. Cordial is also releasing an updated AI Subject Line Generator that learns each brand's tone and performance patterns and produces five subject line options. This tool reflects one of the ways Cordial is expanding its AI capabilities.

Together, these updates deepen a brand's understanding of why customers engage, setting the foundation for more relevant communication across every channel.

"With the pace of consumer behavior today, teams aren't asking for just another dashboard. They're asking for clarity, and a dashboard that actually delivers it," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial. "The work coming out of Foundry reflects exactly that. These new capabilities help brands understand intent earlier and respond with the kind of relevance customers actually welcome. That's how you build trust and long-term loyalty."

Advanced RCS Personalization

Building on this stronger understanding layer, Advanced RCS Personalization expands what teams can do across Cordial's messaging suite, which includes SMS, MMS, push, and conversational paths. RCS Advanced Mode allows marketers to build dynamic content using brand product data, account history, and browsing signals. The system also supports reply-based follow-up messages to create simple conversational experiences.

This connects customer understanding directly to richer, more adaptive mobile engagement.

First-Visit Personalization

The final piece brings that relevance directly into the website experience. Cordial is extending its website personalization capabilities with First-Visit Personalization, which tailors onsite experiences for visitors who are not yet identified. The feature evaluates browsing behavior and updates recommendations in real time.

"First-Visit Personalization comes directly from the work happening inside Foundry," said Matt Howland, President at Cordial. "Foundry exists to test new ideas, pressure-test what works, and ship what creates real value. We focus on tools that help marketers respond to real behavior in real time. These releases show what that looks like in practice."

Closing the Intent Divide

Together, these capabilities strengthen how brands understand customer behavior, deliver more relevant messages, and personalize onsite experiences from the first interaction.

Each capability reinforces the next, creating a continuous loop: clearer insight into intent, more relevant messaging based on that insight, and onsite experiences that reflect it from the very first visit.

About Cordial

Cordial helps modern brands win the Battle for Attention by giving marketing teams the clarity, data, and tools they need to understand intent and deliver relevance at scale. Leading enterprises rely on Cordial to unify their data, personalize with purpose, and build long-lasting customer relationships.

