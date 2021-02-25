Cordial adds Salesforce Commerce Cloud to its robust list of integrations for retailers

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, a cross-channel messaging and data platform, announces the launch of a new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud supporting its goal to empower brands to send a better message to their customers. Commerce Cloud, which enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social, and in-store, joins the growing list of integrations Cordial supports that help retail brands connect disparate data sources to create a robust customer profile. With one view of the customer, brands can quickly create cross-channel experiences that are personal, relevant, and intelligent—accelerating speed to market and increasing customer lifetime value.

Cordial's integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud will allow marketers to seamlessly collect customer behavior data, profile data, and order data by syncing the Cordial Data Platform directly with their ecommerce activity in real-time as well as the ability to load historical data. Once connected, all of this data is immediately available in Cordial for discovery, segmentation, orchestration, personalization, and analysis. Because Cordial maintains this integration over time, brands no longer need to worry about custom integration maintenance, outages, or breakage, causing gaps in the customer experience.

"B2C ecommerce brands need to delight customers with a digital brand experience that is consistent and personal across all channels," highlights Chris McGreal, Co-founder and Product Owner at Cordial.

The Salesforce Cartridge also supports SiteGenesis (SG) and Storefront Reference Architecture (SFRA), giving brands peace of mind that their customer and sales data can easily pass through systems in real-time. This integration means less time worrying about custom APIs and more time strategizing how to leverage data, enhance marketing efforts, and improve customer experiences.

"2021 presents new challenges for brands faced with a shifting retail landscape. Cordial can accelerate time to value for brands who want to orchestrate loyalty-building experiences that increase purchases and customer value with our Commerce Cloud Cartridge," McGreal points out. "We're excited to offer an integration that provides everything needed to quickly activate high performing use cases like cart and browse abandonment triggers, transactional messages, replenishment reminders, and other lifecycle programs."

ABOUT CORDIAL

Cordial is the cross-channel messaging and data platform for customer-obsessed brands. For more information on Cordial, visit cordial.com. The Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration documentation is available in Cordial's knowledge base .

Contact: Abby Borden, [email protected]

SOURCE Cordial

Related Links

http://www.cordial.com

