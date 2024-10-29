Cordial Appoints Jay Li as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced financial executive to accelerate Cordial's growth as the leading enterprise marketing platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leading enterprise marketing platform that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages for companies like L.L.Bean, Adore Me and REVOLVE, appoints Jay Li as Chief Financial Officer. Li will oversee all financial operations, business operations, and strategy, supporting continued growth and product advancement.

"Jay's proven expertise in financial management and strategic planning within high-growth tech companies aligns with our vision of pushing the boundaries of innovation with a forward-thinking platform to support industry-leading brands," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "His financial leadership and strategic approach will be instrumental as we accelerate to a loftier stage of growth, driven by incredible brands ready for change. This mindset aligns with Cordial's rapid customer acquisition over the past two years, as we've continued to add industry leaders to our executive team, sign enterprise-level, forward-thinking customers including Realtor.com and PacSun, and promote our industry-changing AI capabilities. With Jay's added leadership at Cordial, we'll continue to up-end the static, outdated marketing cloud market and continue on our path to transform the future of marketing."

Before joining Cordial, Li served as CFO at Recharge, a leading subscription enablement solution for e-commerce merchants, and previously held the position of VP of Finance at Acorns, the micro-investing app. In both roles, he played a crucial part in scaling operations and driving financial strategy.

"The marketing technology landscape is evolving rapidly and Cordial is at the forefront, setting the standard for modern brands and marketers," said Li. "The platform's innovative approach to advanced AI, multi-channel capabilities and data management positions the company for significant growth and success. I'm looking forward to working with this impressive team to drive strategies that build on Cordial's momentum and fuel the company's path toward toppling industry legacy players."

Li's appointment continues Cordial's momentum and leadership growth , joining Amy Jerusalmi , Chief Customer Officer, and Matt Elders , Executive Vice President of Revenue, as new executives. Additionally, Cordial was recently recognized by the Comparably Awards for the Happiest Employees 2024 and Best Leadership Teams 2024 categories. Cordial also ranks in the top 5% of similar-sized companies on Comparably for gender and diversity scoring and has an A+ culture rating.

