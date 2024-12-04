Cordial Attracts Top Talent Executive to Fuel Next-Level Growth

Chelsea Williams to drive culture and people strategy for enterprise marketing leader

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leading enterprise marketing platform that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages for companies like L.L.Bean, Adore Me, and REVOLVE, has appointed Chelsea Williams as VP of People and Culture, a strategic move to further accelerate its growth and reinforce its commitment to building a thriving, people-centered culture that drives innovation and excellence. Williams brings a decade of experience leading HR and people functions for high-growth companies and a proven track record of aligning talent, business objectives and meaningful organizational impact.

"Incredible people and intentional culture have always driven Cordial's success. Chelsea couldn't be joining us at a better moment, as we transform the future of marketing to free forward-thinking brands from the outdated marketing cloud market," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "Chelsea's extensive background in guiding teams through transformative change is exactly what we need as Cordial embraces rapid growth. Her commitment to implementing people-positive strategies aligned with business objectives will ensure Cordial's award-winning culture thrives as we usher in a new era of marketing."

Before joining Cordial, Williams led the people experience team at Reachdesk, where she developed impactful initiatives to support a dynamic international workforce. She previously held the position of head of people at McD Tech Labs, an AI innovation lab dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies for McDonald's. In both roles, Williams' hands-on approach led to measurable outcomes and organizational success.

"Cordial's dedication to innovation shines through in both its platform and its people. With its advanced AI powering a marketing solution built for and by marketers, it's easy to see how Cordial's culture fuels its technological strides," said Williams. "I'm here to help lead Cordial's talented team through an era of significant change while staying true to our core values that have led to Cordial's success to date and make it the obvious choice for the modern marketer."

Williams' appointment adds to Cordial's leadership growth, joining Jay Li . Additionally, Cordial was recently recognized by the Comparably Awards for the Happiest Employees 2024 and Best Leadership Teams 2024 categories. Cordial also ranks in the top 5% of similar-sized companies on Comparably for gender and diversity scoring and has an A+ culture rating. Cordial's executive team, company culture and environment of personal and professional development have immensely contributed to overall company growth and led to Cordial ranking among the top 500 software companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

