Cordial Foundry moves agents from draft mode to delivery with SAM and Figma integration

New Foundry releases let AI select assets, apply brand rules, and ship campaigns end-to-end.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leader in messaging for enterprise marketing teams, today expanded its Foundry innovation program with a wave of agent-first tools that let AI not just suggest, but ship.

The latest release of Cordial Foundry includes:

Cordial SAM (Smart Asset Manager, public preview) — Cordial SAM — an agent-accessible library that automatically uses AI to tag and structure brand assets, making them immediately usable for building campaigns. SAM doesn't just store assets; it gives agents real-time access to brand imagery and logos, applies AI-driven tagging and metadata, and lets them leverage models like Nano-Banana to generate derivative assets and construct campaigns on the fly — ensuring speed without sacrificing brand consistency.

— Cordial SAM — an agent-accessible library that automatically uses AI to tag and structure brand assets, making them immediately usable for building campaigns. SAM doesn't just store assets; it gives agents real-time access to brand imagery and logos, applies AI-driven tagging and metadata, and lets them leverage models like Nano-Banana to generate derivative assets and construct campaigns on the fly — ensuring speed without sacrificing brand consistency. Figma Integration — a direct connector that pulls layouts and brand assets from design files, ensuring campaigns launch pixel-perfect and on-brand with faster turnaround.

— a direct connector that pulls layouts and brand assets from design files, ensuring campaigns launch pixel-perfect and on-brand with faster turnaround. Agent Interface (private preview) — the customer-agent interaction environment where agents execute creative and campaign workflows end-to-end.

Together, they mark the next stage in Cordial's strategy: giving agents the "eyes and hands" to finish the job — selecting creative, applying brand rules, and sending messages that win attention.

Why SAM matters

SAM moves asset management from a static library to a living, AI-powered system embedded directly into the campaign creation process. It gives marketers real-time access to the full library of brand content at the exact moment of delivery.

SAM and DAM: working together

SAM isn't a rip-and-replace for existing DAMs — it's the intelligence layer on top. Traditional DAMs remain the system of record for storing and governing brand assets. SAM complements them by applying AI-driven tagging, metadata, and real-time adaptation so assets become instantly usable in campaigns. In other words, DAMs keep assets safe, SAM makes them actionable.

Traditional Digital Asset Managers (DAMs) were built for static libraries — storing files, sorting them into folders, and relying on manual tagging and metadata that is often inconsistent and disconnected from actual campaign-building. That worked when marketing meant quarterly campaigns.

But today's reality looks different:

Too slow for real time : manual tagging and filing can't keep pace with the volume of assets or the speed modern marketing demands — leaving teams without accessible, ready-to-use assets when real-time execution is required.

: manual tagging and filing can't keep pace with the volume of assets or the speed modern marketing demands — leaving teams without accessible, ready-to-use assets when real-time execution is required. Hard to use in campaigns : assets may be findable, but they're rarely structured or formatted in a way that agents can build with directly — forcing marketers into manual rework, slowing execution, and causing them to miss the very moments when customer attention is highest.

: assets may be findable, but they're rarely structured or formatted in a way that agents can build with directly — forcing marketers into manual rework, slowing execution, and causing them to miss the very moments when customer attention is highest. Hard to adapt: DAMs store assets, but they don't transform them for new contexts or audiences. Marketers either wait on manual edits or risk going off-brand. SAM applies AI-driven adaptation within brand guardrails — giving teams the speed to move in real time without losing control.

Cordial SAM (Smart Asset Manager) was designed for this new environment.SAM automatically applies AI-driven tagging and metadata, making brand assets instantly usable in campaign workflows. Beyond storage, it lets agents leverage models like Nano-Banana to generate derivative assets — adjusting size, style, or format in real time — while keeping campaigns consistent and on brand.

"Real agents don't stop at suggesting subject lines — they build and ship, to finish the job," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial. "With SAM, we're giving AI the same access and guardrails a marketing team has, so brands can move at the speed of attention without losing control."

The Battle for Attention

Consumers are inundated. Marketers struggle not with ideas but with execution speed: assets buried across silos, brand rules applied inconsistently, design and messaging stacks stitched together slowly. The result is lagging campaigns, missed moments and tuned-out customers.

According to Cordial's July 2025 Battle for Attention report, 61% of marketing leaders cite creative bottlenecks as the top reason they can't act on customer intent signals. While legacy platforms treat AI as a copy factory, Cordial is building agents that can deliver finished work — faster, smarter and always on brand.

Cordial Foundry in action

With today's launches, agents in Cordial can now:

See and choose : Search and retrieve brand assets from SAM in real time.

: Search and retrieve brand assets from SAM in real time. Design and apply : Pull Figma layouts and enforce visual rules automatically.

: Pull Figma layouts and enforce visual rules automatically. Send and scale: Preview, QA and execute messages without waiting on manual hand-offs.

"Think of it as extending the marketer's reach," added Matt Howland, president of Cordial. "Foundry tools let agents see what's on brand, pick the right assets, and actually ship campaigns. And because we're building in public, those tools keep evolving. Every release is another step forward, shaped with marketers in real time."

Building in public

Drop 2 builds on Cordial Foundry's promise to ship early experiments in weeks, not quarters. Like all Foundry releases, these tools are shared in the open: raw, functional and ready for feedback. Some will graduate to full features. Others will inspire the next wave. All are designed to push marketers ahead of the attention curve.

Availability

Cordial SAM (public preview): Now open for testing

Now open for testing Figma Integration: Available to select customers

Available to select customers Agent Interface (private preview): Private pilot in progress

Private pilot in progress MCP Interface: Available today for all clients

Available today for all clients RCS Messaging: Available today for all clients

Learn more about Cordial Foundry and today's releases at cordial.com/foundry.

About Cordial

Cordial helps consumer brands win the Battle for Attention by predicting intent, engaging on their terms, matching messages to the moment, and staying ahead with AI. Brands like Levi Strauss & Co., Realtor.com®, Revolve, L.L.Bean, Virgin Voyages, Pacsun, and Boot Barn use Cordial to deliver fewer, smarter messages that drive lasting customer relationships.

Recognized by Snowflake as a "one to watch" in its Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025 and by Gartner in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Cordial was also named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024, receiving the highest possible scores in six criteria. Cordial was recognized as a fastest-growing company in the 2024 Inc. 5000 and won the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall Marketing Automation Company."

For more information, visit cordial.com/ .

