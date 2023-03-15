Cordial Awarded Best Places to Work: 'Best Culture I Have Seen in 15 Years'

Business Intelligence Group ranks Cordial's culture in 96th percentile

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group has named Cordial , the cross-channel marketing and data management platform for brands to communicate in personal, intelligent ways, a Best Places to Work. The organization identifies companies actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

By prioritizing employee engagement and promoting innovation and collaboration, Cordial secured a nomination score of 86.8 out of 90. The cross-channel marketing leader's intentional approach to culture-building includes:

Practically Perfect, a peer-nominated employee recognition initiative.

Blueboard, a manager-led program to reward team contributions with unique experiences.

Cordial Cares, an initiative supporting community, DE&I, people and well-being goals.

Annual in-person events, including an all-company team kickoff, summer gatherings and department offsites to strengthen connections.

"At Cordial, we're always striving to live up to our name, so earning recognition for our culture is a tremendous honor," said Meghan Walneuski , VP of People & Culture at Cordial. "I'm blown away by the positive employee sentiment. Beyond rankings or awards, these surveys provide candid feedback on where we're excelling and how we can improve to ensure employees feel cared for and heard. Happy, productive employees are the real win here — this award is validation of our efforts."

Feedback from employees at Cordial included:

"I have never met a group of people that were so respectful, kind, and open to learning and teaching from all levels. It truly has been a wonderful experience thus far and I would 100% refer this company to previous colleagues and friends."

"Culture [here] is real, [which is] rare for a company, especially remote, but you can feel it every day. Starts with our leadership being approachable, transparent, caring, but demanding and I respect their ability to make decisions about the business and keep us moving forward."

"Cordial is a fantastic place to work - best culture I have seen in over 15 years working. It doesn't feel like a remote workplace because of the connectivity fostered from the top down."

"I feel empowered to grow in my role, supported to put my family first, and encouraged to seek a good work-life balance. Everyone I have worked with at the company tries to do their best work and help others do their best work. It truly is a great place to work."

"Of all places I've worked at for the past 24 years, this company surpasses them all at every organizational and product level and standard. I would recommend this current company as a gold standard for businesses to learn from and aspire to."





"Congratulations to Cordial for building an organization that puts employee engagement at the heart of everything they do," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The company's survey scores and responses reflect an organization that understands the true value of their employees and ensures each member feels like a critical part of the company's success. Cordial's brand mission is to bring humanity and empathy to marketing — it's clear they do the same with their workplace."

This award recognition highlights Cordial's commitment to nurturing a values-based culture and elevating the employee experience. Because of its efforts, Cordial has been recognized as Organization of the Year by Business Intelligence Group's Sales & Marketing Technology Awards. Additionally, Cordial has received MarTech Breakthrough Awards' Best MarTech Startup Award, The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers' Bronze Award for Employer of the Year and the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 500™ Award.

For more information on Cordial's culture and career opportunities, visit www.cordial.com .

About Cordial

Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform built to help marketers create unique and unified customer experiences across all channels. Using unlimited data and advanced messaging capabilities, Cordial helps brands communicate with customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, mobile app, and more. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, Backcountry, and JOANN rely on Cordial to drive revenue growth by sending a better message. Connect with us at www.cordial.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Spencer Hotz

BLASTmedia for Cordial

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 187

SOURCE Cordial