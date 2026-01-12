Cordial Brings AI Into the Work, Not Just the Workflow

AI agents designed to ground, govern, execute, and coordinate marketing activations in real time

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leader in messaging for enterprise marketing teams, today announced two new AI agents designed to automate real marketing work and infuse insights directly into execution. These agents are part of Cordial Agents, a system built to give marketers real agency by grounding, governing, executing, and coordinating real work inside the platform.

Rather than introducing dozens of narrow agents or AI assistants, Cordial is focused on fewer, deeper agents that eliminate manual and duplicative work across core marketing operations.

Marketing teams have more data than ever, but far less ability to act on it in real time. According to Cordial's recent research, 100% of marketers still rely on behavioral signals like clicks and opens to infer intent, while nearly two-thirds say insights are used only for campaign planning rather than live execution. Meanwhile, just 34% of consumers feel brands truly understand their needs, and 43% of marketers report losing customer trust when intent is misread.

As AI collapses the distance between signal and action, this gap becomes harder to ignore, and the ability to anticipate and act on customer intent in real time becomes increasingly critical.

"Most AI tools stop at suggestions," said Matt Howland, Chief Product Officer at Cordial. "We built Cordial Agents to do the work itself. They operate inside real marketing systems, with real data, rules, and guardrails, so teams can move from insight to action without adding manual steps, redundancies, or miscues."

Unlike typical AI assistants that generate drafts or ideas, Cordial Agents are production systems that do the work. They are designed to ground, govern, execute, and coordinate real marketing work end to end, directly inside live workflows.

The Email Production Agent handles the execution-heavy parts of email marketing work, including personalization, audience logic, message orchestration, and measurement. It builds complete emails using production-grade tools designed to run inside live campaigns, not simplified prompts or static templates. Outputs are validated against real customer profiles before they run, ensuring correctness at scale and preventing broken logic from reaching production.

The Data Intelligence Agent works against the same understanding of intent, monitoring campaign and audience performance as it happens. It identifies emerging trends, surfaces issues early enough to act, and recommends next actions while campaigns are still running.

Both agents operate within Cordial's governed agent framework. Each agent is configured with explicit tools, built-in quality checks, controlled retries, and enforceable guardrails tied to the organization's brand and campaign standards. Outputs are continuously checked and corrected, allowing agents to improve results without introducing risk.

Execution across Cordial Agents happens through specialized, production-grade tools that operate directly inside live workflows. This ensures work created by agents is executable, measurable, and safe to run at scale.

Cordial Agents are also designed to work together. Agents collaborate through shared context and agent-to-agent communication, while humans can participate directly by providing briefs and artifacts, improving shared understanding and coordination.

Together, these capabilities reflect Cordial's approach to AI in marketing: fewer agents, deeper context, governed execution, and real outcomes. The goal is not to add another assistant to the workflow, but to remove manual, cumbersome, and duplicative work across marketing operations altogether.

Teams interested in early access to Cordial Agents can join the waitlist at cordial.com/foundry .

