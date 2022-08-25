Cordial Cultivates Momentous Year

Marketing platform continues upward trajectory as a leader in the customer engagement industry with growth in customers, people, product, and award recognition

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the cross-channel marketing and data management platform for brands to communicate in personal, intelligent ways, today celebrates a momentous year so far, securing new customers including Orveon, expanding product offerings and integrations, and receiving recognition as a top provider across marketing awards. Cordial was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022 report.

In 2021, Cordial experienced 72% year-over-year growth and 118% net dollar retention. Cordial's platform grew at an impressive:

51% year-over-year in email

434% year-over-year in SMS

466% year-over-year in mobile app

884% year-over-year growth in upper and lower enterprise segment

100% enterprise client retention

"Since founding Cordial, we have taken intentional and pragmatic approaches every step of the way to ensure we provide unparalleled service, and execute a product roadmap that strategically builds and scales our clients' businesses," says Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "This year has been a testament to our core philosophy, "be Cordial." Our team and business have grown with intention, putting us in a unique position to offer a refreshingly modern perspective on customer engagement."

Cordial has grown its business adding premier retail brands in the fashion, outdoor, travel, and lifestyle industries. One of these global brands, Orveon (a collective of iconic cosmetic brands including Laura Mercier, bareMinerals, and BUXOM) joins Cordial's existing roster of industry-leading clients using Cordial to witness 250x ROI.

"The Orveon and Cordial partnership is exciting and transformational," says Salima Popatia , Chief Digital Officer, Orveon. "What excites me most is to reimagine and rebuild a communication strategy for heritage brands like Laura Mercier, bareMinerals and our younger brand BUXOM on Cordial's technology stack. These brands have troves of rich data and insights, and Cordial will unlock and empower our teams to communicate with our consumers in a modern, elevated and very relevant way for today."

In 2022, Cordial experienced many key business highlights:

As operations scale, Cordial is committed to further developing a comprehensive platform that helps clients increase revenue by using behavioral data, additional triggered messages, and new channels. Agile marketers at companies including Revolve, BuzzFeed, and Eddie Bauer trust Cordial to accelerate customer engagement and provide a fresh approach to messaging and real-time data. For more information, visit www.cordial.com .

About Cordial

Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform built to help marketers create unique and unified customer experiences across all channels. Using unlimited data and advanced messaging capabilities, Cordial helps brands communicate with customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, mobile app, and more. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, Backcountry, and Purple rely on Cordial to drive revenue growth by sending a better message. Connect with us at www.cordial.com .

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

BLASTmedia for Cordial

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 143

SOURCE Cordial