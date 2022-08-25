Cordial Cultivates Momentous Year

Aug 25, 2022, 08:00 ET
Marketing platform continues upward trajectory as a leader in the customer engagement industry with growth in customers, people, product, and award recognition
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 -- Cordial, the cross-channel marketing and data management platform for brands to communicate in personal, intelligent ways, today celebrates a momentous year so far, securing new customers including Orveon, expanding product offerings and integrations, and receiving recognition as a top provider across marketing awards. Cordial was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022 report.
In 2021, Cordial experienced 72% year-over-year growth and 118% net dollar retention. Cordial's platform grew at an impressive:
- 51% year-over-year in email
- 434% year-over-year in SMS
- 466% year-over-year in mobile app
- 884% year-over-year growth in upper and lower enterprise segment
- 100% enterprise client retention
"Since founding Cordial, we have taken intentional and pragmatic approaches every step of the way to ensure we provide unparalleled service, and execute a product roadmap that strategically builds and scales our clients' businesses," says Jeremy Swift, CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "This year has been a testament to our core philosophy, "be Cordial." Our team and business have grown with intention, putting us in a unique position to offer a refreshingly modern perspective on customer engagement."
Cordial has grown its business adding premier retail brands in the fashion, outdoor, travel, and lifestyle industries. One of these global brands, Orveon (a collective of iconic cosmetic brands including Laura Mercier, bareMinerals, and BUXOM) joins Cordial's existing roster of industry-leading clients using Cordial to witness 250x ROI.
"The Orveon and Cordial partnership is exciting and transformational," says Salima Popatia, Chief Digital Officer, Orveon. "What excites me most is to reimagine and rebuild a communication strategy for heritage brands like Laura Mercier, bareMinerals and our younger brand BUXOM on Cordial's technology stack. These brands have troves of rich data and insights, and Cordial will unlock and empower our teams to communicate with our consumers in a modern, elevated and very relevant way for today."
In 2022, Cordial experienced many key business highlights:
- Cordial secured $50M in Series C funding with leading investor NewSpring joined by new investor ABS Capital.
- Cordial received recognition for its continued innovation in the industry, earning Business Intelligence Group's Sales and Marketing Technology Organization of the Year award, MarTech Breakthrough's Best MarTech Startup award, and The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers' Bronze award for Employer of the Year in the Computer Software category.
- Cordial placed as a Strong Performer in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022" report, with an evaluation against 24 criteria in three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.
- Cordial expanded its bi-directional strategic integrations with Amperity, mParticle, and Segment, driving greater access to first-party customer insights.
- Cordial enhanced its Enriched-contact Supplements and interface, offering industry-first capabilities for marketers to personalize messages based on data-rich insights about their customers.
- Cordial made key hires, including Jigar Jethva as vice president of finance and strategy and Russell Garter as vice president of client experience. Cordial also promoted Meghan Walneuski to vice president of people and culture.
As operations scale, Cordial is committed to further developing a comprehensive platform that helps clients increase revenue by using behavioral data, additional triggered messages, and new channels. Agile marketers at companies including Revolve, BuzzFeed, and Eddie Bauer trust Cordial to accelerate customer engagement and provide a fresh approach to messaging and real-time data. For more information, visit www.cordial.com.
Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform built to help marketers create unique and unified customer experiences across all channels. Using unlimited data and advanced messaging capabilities, Cordial helps brands communicate with customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, mobile app, and more. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, Backcountry, and Purple rely on Cordial to drive revenue growth by sending a better message. Connect with us at www.cordial.com.
