Cordial Launches Cordial Edge--Multimodal AI Boosts Marketing-Driven Purchases by Over 35% for Enterprise Retail Brands

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the leader in messaging for enterprise retail marketing teams, today announced Cordial Edge™, a first-of-its-kind multimodal AI technology that generates the most relevant, brand-specific models to help enterprise retail marketing teams increase purchases and overcome the limitations imposed by incomplete data and guesswork.

Cordial Edge models set a new standard by delivering unique, purpose-built solutions tailored for individual retail brands, designed to drive purchases instead of optimizing for short-term opens and clicks. Cordial Edge is also the first to use multimodal AI, which looks at multiple types of data simultaneously, allowing marketers to optimize every aspect of a marketing message—brand creative, illustrations, photography, and text—unlike the text-only focus of most current AI tools.

Cordial Edge AI models have the data scalability to include a nearly unlimited amount of both structured and unstructured data, so the models can optimize message performance from a complete set of data for the first time. This complete data picture enables marketing teams to move beyond guesswork and manual A/B testing, understand why messages perform, and instantly adapt to increase and scale performance.

"We're focused on becoming a best-in-class DTC retailer, and that starts with putting the consumer at the center of everything we do," said Jason Gowans, Chief Digital Officer at Levi Strauss & Co. "From product discovery to checkout and every interaction in-between, we have to deliver memorable and personalized experiences at every juncture of the shopping journey. By leveraging Cordial's Edge AI solutions, we're keeping the Levi's® brand front and center for shoppers across the world while driving meaningful business results."

EARLY CUSTOMER RESULTS

Early customers of Cordial's Edge AI models have seen significant benefits. Examples include:

38% increase in revenue (Tillys)

2X increase in revenue (Edible Arrangements)

3.2X increase in revenue (Snipes)

"We're proud to partner with the world's top retail brands to redefine what's possible in personalization," said Jeremy Swift, CEO at Cordial. "Our clients understand that every customer relationship is unique, and they demand technology that reflects that. That's why we've developed Cordial Edge—AI that eliminates guesswork by creating bespoke, purchase-driven models tailored to each brand, empowering marketers to deliver real results at scale."

USE CASES

Cordial Edge unlocks new ways for retail marketers to improve marketing performance, including:

Expansive product recommendations : Legacy marketing tools limit recommendations to data on products customers have purchased or browsed, often forcing marketers to guess at categories and affinities. Cordial Edge drives more relevant product recommendations based on message performance data across all customers, spotting incremental cross-sell opportunities for which a marketer lacks complete data.

: Legacy marketing tools limit recommendations to data on products customers have purchased or browsed, often forcing marketers to guess at categories and affinities. Cordial Edge drives more relevant product recommendations based on message performance data across all customers, spotting incremental cross-sell opportunities for which a marketer lacks complete data. Experiential Clienteling : Legacy marketing tools use only the structured data from online, point-of-sale, and clienteling apps. Cordial Edge also includes unstructured store associate notes and web chat transcripts to spot impactful new patterns and suggest additional ways to increase purchases.

: Legacy marketing tools use only the structured data from online, point-of-sale, and clienteling apps. Cordial Edge also includes unstructured store associate notes and web chat transcripts to spot impactful new patterns and suggest additional ways to increase purchases. Revenue-Based Scheduling : Traditional platforms suggest the best time to send an offer based on simplistic click and open history. Cordial Edge instead anchors on purchase history, leading to more effective lifts to revenue. This ensures that every message is delivered at the precise moment when each customer is most likely to make a purchase, rather than just engage.

: Traditional platforms suggest the best time to send an offer based on simplistic click and open history. Cordial Edge instead anchors on purchase history, leading to more effective lifts to revenue. This ensures that every message is delivered at the precise moment when each customer is most likely to make a purchase, rather than just engage. Data-driven Creative: Traditional marketing teams have relied on one-by-one A/B tests to refine brand creative, imagery, and content. Cordial Edge's multimodal models analyze millions of customers and messages to uncover patterns that drive purchase responses across all these elements.

Traditional marketing teams have relied on one-by-one A/B tests to refine brand creative, imagery, and content. Cordial Edge's multimodal models analyze millions of customers and messages to uncover patterns that drive purchase responses across all these elements. Location-based Promotion: Cordial's ability to consume unstructured location data in real-time lets marketing teams send the most impactful promotions to mobile app users based on their aisle-by-aisle location inside a physical store or by their proximity to a brand's or a competitor's retail location, combined with the structured data about purchases, loyalty, and preferences

TECHNOLOGY

Cordial has developed Edge models to help retail brands deliver the most effective campaigns. These models outperform other technologies because they can consume unrestricted amounts of data, with no predefined schema, unlocking every optimization opportunity revealed by the data—not just a vendor's or a marketing team's guesses about what might increase purchases. No data preparation or normalization is required, making deployment both faster and more flexible.

Cordial's scalability makes AI more relevant for every marketing team today. Cordial Edge is significantly faster to deploy, performing initial model generation in hours and updating its scores daily. As a result, the model evolves as customers change and as brands launch or discontinue products, marketing programs, and promotions—without any manual rework required.

A key innovation of Cordial Edge is its ability to leverage multimodal AI, integrating structured data—such as CRM, eCommerce, and loyalty metrics—with unstructured data, including conversational logs, reviews, and freeform notes in clienteling apps. This comprehensive approach enables retail marketers to craft campaigns that consider the full context of each customer interaction, blending imagery and text for maximum insight and impact.

In addition, Cordial Edge incorporates Mixture of Experts (MoE) to dynamically assign tasks to specialized submodels optimized for specific data types or marketing scenarios. This architecture ensures unparalleled precision and efficiency, allowing brands to harness the right expertise for every piece of input.

"We set out to build the most effective AI for retail marketing teams, and knew that would require a multimodal AI that considers the whole message, both imagery and text. It also requires a data architecture that doesn't limit data by volume or type," said Matt Howland, Cordial's Chief Product & Engineering Officer. "And each brand is unique, with unique customers, programs, and data, so shoe-horning every brand into a one-size-fits-all AI model and schema would hold back what AI can deliver. We're excited to see Cordial Edge already delivering higher revenue performance for its first customers."

Take Cordial's AI assessment to discover your organization's AI readiness and receive expert recommendations on unlocking revenue-driving personalization across your brand's marketing.

