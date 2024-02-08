Cordial Launches Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth, Fuel Product Innovation

News provided by

Cordial

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

World-class executives will provide industry-leading insights and hone strategic direction

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies, today announces the launch of its strategic advisory board. This collection of industry leaders from PacSun, eBay, Gap, Solo, Minted, and more will advise Cordial executives on how best to capitalize on growth opportunities and tackle emerging challenges. These advisors will lend their unparalleled expertise to elevate Cordial as the market leader for delivering highly personalized and unified cross-channel campaigns, enabling brands to maximize customer engagement and drive measurable revenue growth.

With its focus on rapid innovation in marketing automation and robust first-party data collection and activation capabilities, Cordial is more impactful than ever for marketers seeking to engage and retain customers. 2023 was a massive growth year for the company, further cementing Cordial's position at the forefront of the martech landscape. To accelerate this momentum, Cordial has assembled a powerhouse strategic advisory board. Each member brings unique insights and experience from key industries such as news, retail and business consulting. The board will be instrumental in guiding Cordial's continued growth and industry leadership by advising product strategy, enabling growth and brand awareness and participating in market-facing events to drive demand for Cordial's platform.

Some of the current members include:

"Over the past year of growth, we've brought together brilliant strategic thinkers and business leaders to help us solidify our position as the undisputed market leader in the customer engagement category," said Jeremy Swift, CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "This group will be instrumental in guiding Cordial's technology vision and extensive services offering to be the best in delivering unmatched outcomes for our customers now, and in the future. I'm confident that their counsel will propel Cordial to new heights through our best-in-class service and AI-forward technology."

For more information about Cordial, visit www.cordial.com.

About Cordial
Cordial is the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies. Future-thinking brands such as PacSun, L.L.Bean, Realtor.com, and Revolve, choose Cordial to deliver high-conversion messages—across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail, and more—that drive record-breaking customer engagement and revenue growth. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 & 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, and won Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at www.cordial.com.

Media Contact
Spencer Hotz
BLASTmedia for Cordial
[email protected]
317-806-1900 ext. 187

SOURCE Cordial

Also from this source

The Comparably Awards Recognize Cordial with Placements in 3 Categories

The Comparably Awards Recognize Cordial with Placements in 3 Categories

Cordial, the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies, has been recognized by the Comparably...
Cordial Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year

Cordial Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year

Cordial, the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies, today, for the second consecutive year,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.