Cordial Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year

News provided by

Cordial

08 Nov, 2023, 11:33 ET

Attributes 225% Revenue Growth to marketers' need for AI-driven intelligent tools that reduce cost, improve efficiency and deliver significant ROI

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies, today, for the second consecutive year, announced it has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Cordial grew 225% during this period. Within the software & services category, Cordial ranked 293rd.

Cordial's chief executive officer, Jeremy Swift, credits the company's continued speed of innovation with releases of intelligent products like Cordial AI and Identity+, along with a focus on customized global services, as the leading factors in the company's revenue growth.

"Marketing clouds have hit a point of stagnation, leaving marketers to augment their tech stacks with multiple point solutions. Our focus on innovation has been the driving factor to our success in helping brands deliver outsized results. We are leading the way with our AI-driven, comprehensive marketing platform that simplifies complex processes, boosts revenue and increases personalized reach," said Swift. "Combining innovative tools with our world-class focus on customer care has led to a record-breaking year for Cordial."

Earlier this year, Cordial unveiled the first part of its AI roadmap that will transform how marketers approach their work. To improve creativity, customer experiences and strategic decision-making, Cordial released its new generative, predictive and prescriptive AI capabilities. These products are the first of many to come in the year ahead and have helped secure several new enterprise-level customers.

Cordial previously ranked 398th as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2022, marking significant growth for the company two years in a row. Future-thinking brands like PacSun, JOANN, and Orveon Global (including bareMinerals, BUXOM, and Laura Mercier) trust Cordial to increase their customer engagement and revenue growth.

For more information, visit www.cordial.com.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Cordial
Cordial is the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies. Future-thinking brands such as Revolve, Eddie Bauer, and Adore Me choose Cordial to deliver high-conversion messages—across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail, and more—that drive record-breaking customer engagement and revenue growth. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 & 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, and won Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at www.cordial.com.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR Contact: Spencer Hotz, BLASTmedia, 317-806-1900 ext. 187, [email protected]

SOURCE Cordial

