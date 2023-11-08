Cordial Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year

Attributes 225% Revenue Growth to marketers' need for AI-driven intelligent tools that reduce cost, improve efficiency and deliver significant ROI

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies, today, for the second consecutive year, announced it has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Cordial grew 225% during this period. Within the software & services category, Cordial ranked 293rd.

Cordial's chief executive officer, Jeremy Swift, credits the company's continued speed of innovation with releases of intelligent products like Cordial AI and Identity+, along with a focus on customized global services, as the leading factors in the company's revenue growth.

"Marketing clouds have hit a point of stagnation, leaving marketers to augment their tech stacks with multiple point solutions. Our focus on innovation has been the driving factor to our success in helping brands deliver outsized results. We are leading the way with our AI-driven, comprehensive marketing platform that simplifies complex processes, boosts revenue and increases personalized reach," said Swift. "Combining innovative tools with our world-class focus on customer care has led to a record-breaking year for Cordial."

Earlier this year, Cordial unveiled the first part of its AI roadmap that will transform how marketers approach their work. To improve creativity, customer experiences and strategic decision-making, Cordial released its new generative, predictive and prescriptive AI capabilities. These products are the first of many to come in the year ahead and have helped secure several new enterprise-level customers.

Cordial previously ranked 398th as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2022, marking significant growth for the company two years in a row. Future-thinking brands like PacSun, JOANN, and Orveon Global (including bareMinerals, BUXOM, and Laura Mercier) trust Cordial to increase their customer engagement and revenue growth.

About Cordial

Cordial is the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies. Future-thinking brands such as Revolve, Eddie Bauer, and Adore Me choose Cordial to deliver high-conversion messages—across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail, and more—that drive record-breaking customer engagement and revenue growth. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 & 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, and won Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at www.cordial.com.

