Cordial Taps Industry Veterans to Propel Market Growth Into Hyperdrive

Cross-channel marketing leader adds former CSC and Reachdesk leaders to executive team

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the cross-channel marketing and data management platform for brands to communicate in personal, intelligent ways, announces the hiring of Matt Howland as chief product and engineering officer and Daniel Incandela as chief marketing officer.

After nearly six years as a strategic advisor, Howland takes the reins to lead Cordial's product and engineering team. With more than a decade of leadership experience with organizations like CSC Generation, Loyalty Lab, Tibco and Carta, Howland brings a deep understanding of scaling technology in step with customers and unlocking the value of data and messaging to transform brand loyalty. In his role, Howland will champion Cordial's vision of enabling brands to leverage their data in real-time to improve message personalization, enhance campaign outcomes and deliver sustainable revenue impact.

"The product, culture and growth that I've witnessed at Cordial made the decision to join the team easy," Howland said. "Cordial's robust data, the speed with which that data can be activated, and its agility through intelligent automations are unmatched in the industry. Most importantly, the company keeps it front of mind that at the end of those data points are actual people. I look forward to continuing our mission to humanize digital messaging at scale."

Daniel Incandela brings more than 20 years of experience to help transform Cordial's marketing engine. He has led creative and digital marketing teams in the arts, sports and entertainment, sales and marketing technology spaces — many of the verticals where Cordial customers thrive. In addition to his most recent role as CMO at Reachdesk, Incandela held leadership roles at Conga, Terminus, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

"Joining Cordial is the opportunity of a lifetime for a marketer's marketer," Incandela said. "I can't imagine a better place to draw from my experience and creativity to connect with marketers who want more than yesterday's solutions to meet the evolving challenge of transforming customer data into long-term brand relationships."

By consistently bringing on leading experts and raising the bar for better communication, Cordial continues to deliver cutting-edge technology, helping brands use data to engage customers in more meaningful ways through email, SMS and mobile channels.

"To be successful, we need to enlist experience and ideas from within and without," said Jeremy Swift , Cordial founder and CEO. "Matt has contributed to Cordial's success for years as an advisor, so he keenly understands how we can deliver on brands' evolving needs. Daniel's blend of remarkable creativity and steady leadership is matched by his track record of creating world-class customer experiences. We're getting the best of both worlds with these two exceptional leaders, who I know will take our go-to-market vision to the next level."

The addition of Howland and Incandela to Cordial's executive team builds on a successful 2022 that included a $50M funding round , a growing team and enterprise customers like JOANN, Orveon Global and Deckers.

For more information on Cordial's platform and leadership team, visit www.cordial.com/ .

About Cordial

Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform built to help marketers create unique and unified customer experiences across all channels. Using unlimited data and advanced messaging capabilities, Cordial helps brands communicate with customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, mobile app, and more. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, Backcountry, and JOANN rely on Cordial to drive revenue growth by sending a better message. Connect with us at www.cordial.com .

Media Contact

Spencer Hotz

BLASTmedia for Cordial

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 187

SOURCE Cordial