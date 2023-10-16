Cordis issues statement on the CMS announcement to expand coverage of carotid stenting

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technology, strongly supports the decision made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to expand coverage of carotid artery stenting (CAS) cms.gov.  This expansion in coverage will allow patients that suffer from carotid artery disease expanded access to minimally invasive endovascular carotid therapy. 

The Cordis PRECISE PRO RX® Carotid Stent System, one of the most implanted carotid stent systems, has been demonstrated to deliver excellent outcomes as proven by an extensive body of clinical evidence.
CAS has been demonstrated to be a safe and efficacious therapy, with over 35,000 procedures performed annually*.  The Cordis PRECISE PRO RX® Carotid Stent System, one of the most implanted carotid stent systems, has been demonstrated to deliver excellent outcomes as proven by an extensive body of clinical evidence. 

Cordis extends its sincere appreciation to the group of physicians who have worked diligently to demonstrate the value of carotid artery stenting (CAS).  "The Carotid Coalition is a group of physicians who have worked for the better part of 20 years to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of CAS as compared to carotid endarterectomy and medical therapies alone by producing high quality clinical evidence.  Our multi-disciplinary approach now provides physicians and patients increased access to this safe and minimally invasive therapy for treatment of carotid artery disease alongside other excellent options including carotid endarterectomy and TCAR so that patients and physicians can collectively make the best decision for themselves," said Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, who serves as a Professor and Vice Chairman in the Department of Neurosurgery at the State University of Buffalo.

In an effort to decrease the ~700,000 strokes that occur annually, Cordis is committed to support the growth of physician and patient access to CAS.  Dr. George Adams, Chief Medical Officer, and interventional cardiologist states, "Physician training is needed to increase the number of skilled interventionalists who can offer CAS to patients.  Cordis will be announcing additional physician training opportunities in the coming months.  Cordis is also committed to investment in carotid product innovation to continue improvement of the clinical outcomes that physicians can offer patients.  We are honored to support therapy growth for a procedure that so many physicians have fought for."

*Data gathered from AcuityMD, Carotid Artery Stent Placement procedure group, annual volume as of October 2023.https://acuitymd.com/.

About Cordis

Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional vascular technology with a more than 60-year history of pioneering breakthrough cardiovascular technologies to treat millions of patients.  With a reputation for clinical acumen, training, and service, Cordis established a legacy of innovation in high-quality and minimally invasive cardiovascular products and built a strong global footprint with operations in more than 70 countries around the world.  Cordis is backed by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and KKR.  For more information, visit www.cordis.com.

