Cordless Power Tools Power Size by Revenue to Reach USD 26.29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this cordless power tools market report.

The cordless power tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

The presence of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other specialty stores such as Home Depot, which offer more DIY projects, are also driving the market for DIY tools, which eventually raises the market for cordless power tools.

The rise in the application of precision parts and surge in global consumer traffic is expected to drive the demand for cordless power tools in the aerospace industry. Accordingly, the segment is expected to generate USD 2,002.10 million by 2026.

by 2026. Futuristic inventions in the mainstream robotic technology and complementary technologies would boost investors' confidence in the market, and the market will witness an increase in VC funding in the market. New startups would come with robotic lawn mowers with advanced features while existing vendors will continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades.

The global demolition hammers market is likely to USD 1,880 million by 2026 as they accomplish cutting and demolishing hard materials.

Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by tool type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, and 22 other vendors are profiled in the report

Cordless Power Tools Power Market – Opportunities Assessment

Vendors must develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share. The Zamo laser measure by Bosch was a gamechanger in the cordless measurement tool segment. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, growth in technological innovations, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions. Vendors are manufacturing cordless power tools with innovative product specifications to capture more consumer interest and improve user convenience, thereby, fueling the growth of the market. For instance, TTI launches more than 300 new upgraded products each year and it takes six months to develop a new product. Accordingly, Bosch power tools in India wanted end-users in the country to get a hands-on experience of the Bosch cordless power tools that were achieved through demonstration vans. The mobile campaign was planned in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Cochin, Hyderabad, and Pune that can probably increase the adoption of cordless power tools.

Cordless Power Tools Market by Tool Type

Drilling and Fastening Tools

Drills



Impact Drivers



Impact Wrenches



Screwdrivers & Nut Runners

Sawing and Cutting Tools

Jigsaws



Reciprocating Saws



Circular Saws



Band Saws



Shears and Nibblers

Demolition Tools

Demolition Hammers



Rotary Hammers



Hammer drills

Material Removal Tools

Sanders



Grinders

Routing Tools

Others

Layout & Laser Tools



Dust Extractors



Heat and Glue Guns

Cordless Power Tools Market by End-user

Industrial

Automotive



Aerospace



Electronics



Energy



Construction



Shipbuilding



Other Industry

Commercial

Residential

Cordless Power Tools Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



UAE

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

The rise in Demand for Industrial Heat Guns

Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

Advances in Li-ion Batteries

Prominent Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company

Makita

Hilti

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Copco

Apex Tool Group

Ingersoll Rand

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Emerson

Panasonic

Fortive

CHEVRON

Positec

FEIN

FERM

AIMCO

Uryu Seisaku

INTERSKOL

Festool

Kyocera

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

STIHL

Blount International

