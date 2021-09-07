CORE Electric Cooperative Sues Xcel for Breach of Contract

SEDALIA, Colo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Electric Cooperative, a member-owned electric cooperative utility, announced today that it is taking legal action on behalf of its members against Public Service Company of Colorado, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, Inc. (Xcel). The lawsuit alleges that Xcel breached its contractual obligations related to the operation and maintenance of the Comanche 3 coal plant located in Pueblo, Colorado.

Xcel has taken the position that some of the key documents referenced in the complaint are confidential. Accordingly, the complaint contains some redactions to maintain the confidentiality of these documents until the Court can make a determination in this regard. CORE believes all this information should be available to the public.