CORE Higher Education Group Announces Integration with Nursys

News provided by

CORE Higher Education Group

08 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Higher Education Group, the leading provider of solutions for clinical education management, student competency assessment needs, and workforce readiness, introduces an API integration with Nursys to enable users to access nurse licensure and disciplinary updates within the CORE ELMS (Experiential Learning Management System) platform.

The integration marks a milestone in CORE's commitment to developing a best-in-class experiential learning management solution for all types of nursing programs. By harnessing the power of CORE's ELMS solution, nursing programs can efficiently manage every aspect of experiential education, from student placements and scheduling to evaluations, compliance, and preceptor management. The seamless integration with Nursys provides increased time-savings in a necessary workflow for preceptor and student license verification. 

Administrative users and students alike will benefit from a centralized view of preceptors' licensure and disciplinary action status through the ELMS and Nursys integration. The ability to access the Nursys data repository within ELMS eliminates the need for users to navigate between two separate systems when verifying preceptors for clinical matches. 

Automated alerts notify administrative users when licensure is out of compliance, ensuring proactive management of preceptor lists, student licensure, and compliance requirements within a unified system. This integration ensures a streamlined process for selecting preceptors, keeping licensure, and disciplinary records up to date.

Director of Product Management, Ashwin Bhaskaran, emphasized the significance of this integration, stating, "The connection between CORE and Nursys enhances user experience and efficiency, enabling institutions to focus more on the core aspects of nursing education."

About CORE Higher Education Group

CORE Higher Education Group offers innovative software solutions that empower institutions to effectively manage clinical and experiential learning programs. Since its establishment in 2006, CORE's software solutions have evolved to support over 400 programs at more than 220 higher educational institutions across North America, catering to their needs in clinical and experiential education, competency assessment, workforce readiness, recruiting, and digital portfolios.

About Nursys

Nursys is the only national database for verification of nurse licensure, discipline and practice privileges for RNs and LPN/VNs licensed in participating boards of nursing, including all states in the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC).

Nursys.com provides online verification for endorsement to a nurse requesting to practice in another state and anyone who wants to verify a nurse license.

SOURCE CORE Higher Education Group

