Core One Labs Inc. Announces Start of Construction on the Highway 395 Dispensary Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: LDSYD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LDS Development Corporation, has received grading permits and broke ground on the Highway 395 Dispensary project. The Adelanto Mayor, Gabriel Reyes, City Manager, Jessie Flores, and members of the City Council were all in attendance with shovels for the ground breaking.

The Highway 395 Dispensary project represents the final tier of the vertical integration for Core One Labs Inc. from plant genetics, cultivation, extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis products to direct delivery to the customer. The Dispensary site is located on Rancho Road and the 395 Highway in Adelanto, California, with a clear view for 120,000 passing vehicles each day.

The completion of the Highway 395 Dispensary will allow for benefits far beyond just the financial considerations created by the additional profit centers of online orders, in-store sales, direct delivery to customers, and reducing or eliminating margins paid to third parties. This dispensary will allow Core One Labs to donate CannaStripsTM to hospitals and medical organizations in the hopes of gathering much-needed research and documentation in professional environments.

Core One Labs CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "The completion of the Highway 395 Dispensary will complete the final piece of our mission to be fully integrated from genetics to the customer's doorstep. We will be controlling product quality and customer service at every level because today, success does not depend on just having a good product. Customer experience, great product, ease of ordering, and home delivery all play major roles in a company's ultimate success."

The Company will be updating the market as to the construction progress as the new information becomes available.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStripsTM product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

