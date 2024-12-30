ARTERY 2024: Redefining MCU Innovation for a Smarter Future

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the calendar turns, ARTERY Technology extends warm New Year greetings! In 2024, leveraging professional expertise and technological breakthroughs, we made steady progress in a rapidly changing market, achieving remarkable milestones and laying a solid foundation for future success. As we look ahead to 2025, we invite you to join us in revisiting ARTERY's highlights from the past year, stepping together into a brighter new journey.

Pioneering Innovation and Steady Progress Toward Specialization

Artery Technology: Celebrating 2024, Innovating 2025

Founded in 2016, ARTERY Technology specializes in developing and innovating 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) for diverse fields, including industrial control, motor drives, automotive applications, consumer electronics, and new energy solutions. Leveraging advanced processes and ARM® Cortex®-M4/M0+ architectures, we provide high-performance, reliable solutions to the global market. Since 2018, ARTERY has introduced nearly 20 MCU series, empowering customers to realize smart applications and drive industrial upgrades, with cumulative sales surpassing hundreds of millions of units.

In 2024, we introduced several market-acclaimed products, including:

AT32L021 Low-Power MCU Series

Launched in February, this is ARTERY's first entry-level low-power MCU, offering multiple power-saving modes (such as sleep and low-power modes) and fast wake-up functions. Its compact 3x3mm packaging makes it ideal for portable devices, wireless sensors, OBD, BMS, RF industrial controls, wireless communication modules, and IoT devices requiring compact and battery-powered solutions.

AT32A423 Automotive-Grade MCU

Released in May, this MCU meets AEC-Q100 automotive-grade certification and features high performance, multiple packaging options, strong interference resistance, and stable operation. It is suitable for automotive body control, ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment systems, and new energy vehicle BMS, demonstrating strong competitiveness in the automotive market.

AT32M412/M416 Motor Control MCU

Launched in October, this series is designed for motor drive applications, offering high-speed computing, precision, and stability. It meets the market demand for high-performance and reliable motor control solutions, widely used in electric two-wheelers, e-scooters, assistive bikes, washing machines, compressors, inverters, industrial fans, servo motors, and power tools.

Expanding Horizons: A Balanced Approach to "Market + Ecosystem"

ARTERY continues to strengthen its presence in mid-to-high-end markets, including industrial control, motor drives, automotive applications, and smart appliances. In 2024, we launched applications such as climbing car electronic speed controllers, intelligent car seats, in-vehicle blind spot detection boxes, 8K gaming mice, smart home control panels, intelligent IO modules, and industrial cutting machines. We also built a comprehensive development ecosystem to accelerate product development.

2024 achievements include:

AT32 Workbench Graphical Code Generation Tool

This graphical embedded development tool provides MCU engineers with convenient initialization C code generation, supporting multiple platforms (e.g., Windows® and Linux®). It simplifies development processes and integrates with mainstream development environments such as Keil, IAR, and AT32 IDE, enabling effortless cross-platform development.

Collaboration with SEGGER

ARTERY and SEGGER announced full support for AT32 MCU products through J-Link debuggers and Flasher programmers. With SEGGER's toolchain, embedded development efficiency is significantly enhanced, accelerating mass production.

IEC 60730 Functional Safety Certification

ARTERY's AT32 MCU safety library successfully passed IEC 60730 functional safety certification, ensuring operational safety and reliability for home appliances. This certification, issued by the internationally renowned SGS, highlights ARTERY's excellence in home appliance control.

Motor Control Driver Solution for Washing Machines Based on AT32 MCU

With excellent performance and stability, ARTERY offers efficient motor control driver solutions tailored for smart home applications like washing machines and diverse products such as electric two-wheelers and e-scooters. This solution is already in mass production, meeting the market's high expectations for stability and efficiency.

Multi-Function Printer Solutions Based on AT32 MCU

ARTERY supports high-efficiency computing for multifunction printers (including printing, scanning, copying, and faxing), ensuring stability and security while integrating networking features to prevent data privacy risks.

Breaking Through: "Brand + Product" Recognition

In an increasingly competitive market environment, ARTERY Technology remains committed to independent development, focusing on user needs and continuously enhancing product performance and quality. With its high performance, reliability, and a well-rounded development ecosystem in the MCU market, ARTERY has earned widespread trust and recognition from customers, driving healthy and sustainable growth within the industry.

2024 accolades include:

"Top 10 Motor Control MCUs of 2024"

On November 21, ARTERY's AT32F415 was awarded at the 2024 Motor Control Advanced Technology Conference by EE Times for its excellent performance and market impact.

"Outstanding Market Performance Product Award"

On November 7, ARTERY's AT32F421 series was recognized at the 19th China Chip Awards for its stellar market performance. The award ceremony took place during the China Microelectronics Industry Promotion Conference, showcasing the exceptional achievements of the series.

"BLDC Motor Controller Industry Innovation Award"

On November 1, ARTERY's AT32M412/M416 won the Innovation Award at the BLDC Motor Controller Annual Selection in Shenzhen for outstanding performance.

"Top 50 Software and Information Service Enterprises in Chongqing"

On July 18, ARTERY was listed again at the China Industrial Software Conference, affirming our leadership in the software and information service field.

"Best MCU of the Year" for AT32F405 High-Speed USB MCU

On March 29, ARTERY won this honor at the International IC Exhibition and Conference (IIC Shanghai) for exceptional performance in high-speed USB applications.

ARTERY Technology shines at Electronica China 2024

On July 8, Electronica China 2024 opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, gathering top electronics companies globally. ARTERY Technology showcased its high-performance AT32 MCUs and solutions in motor control, industrial control, automotive electronics, smart home, and new energy. The booth drew a lively crowd and vibrant atmosphere!

Looking Ahead: Innovating for 2025

Looking forward to 2025, ARTERY will expand its vision, focusing on technological innovation and market demand, aiming to create a global microcontroller ecosystem. Leveraging multinational R&D and technical teams, advanced processes, and proprietary core technologies, we will continue delivering high-performance, reliable embedded solutions.

ARTERY is committed to enabling smart applications and driving industry transformation alongside global partners, shaping a smarter future through technology.

