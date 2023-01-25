Core Solutions Announces Advanced Solution to Cures Act Requirements

As behavioral health agencies ensure Cures Act compliance, Core Solutions announces breakthrough, new client portal capabilities.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions (Core) has completed development of a powerful, new improved client portal. This positions Core customers to best address ONC's Cures Act, which took effect in December 2022, and is designed to give clients and their healthcare providers secure access to health information. It requires all healthcare providers to adopt standardized application programming interfaces, which will help consumers securely and easily access electronic health information at no cost.

Core's new client portal design has an intuitive, easy-to-use interface crucial to high adoption. New notifications, appointments, initial screenings, surveys, and more conveniently alert the user in real-time to initiate quick action. As an integrated part of the EHR, there is no duplicate work, and provider operations and documentation burdens decline.

Compliance with the Cures Act is critical for health care providers to avoid future penalties; and the benefits extend into reducing clinician administrative burden, increasing client engagement, improving clinical outcomes with data analytics, and more. Through enhanced EHR use by their clients, behavioral health providers are better equipped with information they need to help them make informed decisions about clinical care. The benefits for clients are many and include greater transparency, improved care coordination, and seamless and secure access to their medical records through their client portal.

"The value of interoperability extends beyond internal communications between care team members. Improved interoperability translates to improved sharing of information and communication with clients," said Michael Lardieri, LCSW, Core's Sr. Vice President Strategy. "Core has passed all qualifications for the 21st Century Cures Act and is officially Cures Act compliant, something that not all EHR vendors, particularly those in behavioral health, have achieved as of the December deadline," he added.

The certification includes the latest interoperability standards needed to support compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act information-sharing requirements. It serves as a "stamp of approval" that Core's Cx360 EHR platform has the functionality needed for healthcare providers to meet the regulatory certified EHR technology requirements.

