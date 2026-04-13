Core Solutions Introduces the Intelligent Care Record, Setting a New Standard for Behavioral Health

New system embeds AI directly into the care record to deliver real-time insight, streamlined workflows, and ethically designed intelligence for behavioral health and IDD providers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions (Core), a leader in AI-powered solutions for behavioral health and the intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) community, announces the launch of Cx360 Enterprise: The Intelligent Care Record, a new approach to how care is captured, understood, and acted on across behavioral health and IDD.

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The Intelligent Care Record moves beyond the traditional EHR by integrating AI into the foundation of the experience itself, with native AI embedded throughout the system. Rather than trying to layer intelligence onto existing systems, Core has created an environment where workflows, documentation, and decision-making are continuously informed by intelligence working in the background. The result is a more responsive experience that helps teams surface what is needed sooner, reduce manual effort, and act with greater speed and confidence.

Built for behavioral health and IDD, the Intelligent Care Record reflects how care is actually delivered to individuals served. Clinical and operational insight come together in a single, unified experience, where teams can see what needs attention, understand context more clearly, and move through workflows with greater speed, clarity, and ease. AI supports key functions such as workflow management, scheduling optimization, reporting, dashboard creation, and documentation, helping teams shift from reactive processes to more proactive, informed care delivery. The system also supports complex operations, including multiple service lines, locations, and regulatory requirements.

"The Intelligent Care Record resets expectations for what technology should do in behavioral health," said Ravi Ganesan, President and CEO of Core Solutions. "For years, organizations have had to work around systems that slow them down, hide important information, and create more work than they remove. We approached this differently by designing intelligence into every part of the experience from the start. Each interaction is faster, clearer, and more aligned with how care teams work. This is not an incremental improvement. It is a fundamentally different model."

The system introduces a more intuitive way to manage everyday tasks that have traditionally required significant manual effort. Users can generate reports, dashboards, and forms using natural-language prompts, leverage advanced ambient listening to support documentation in real time, configure workflows more easily, and gain clearer visibility into what steps are pending across the organization. Its speed and responsiveness reinforce a modern user experience, allowing teams to move quickly and stay focused on care.

At the same time, the Intelligent Care Record is grounded in Core's commitment to ethical AI by design. Insights are explainable and traceable, giving teams visibility into how information is generated and used. Data remains private, secure, and fully governed, and is never used to train external models. AI is designed to support, not replace, human judgment, ensuring that care teams remain in control while benefiting from clearer, more timely insight.

"The clinical impact of this shift is significant," said Michael Arevalo, PsyD, Director of Clinical Strategy for Core Solutions. "Behavioral health and IDD organizations need more than a system of record. They need a system that helps them recognize risk earlier, connect information across the care journey, and take action with confidence. The Intelligent Care Record brings forward insight in a way that is usable, transparent, and aligned with real clinical workflows, which ultimately supports better care and stronger organizational performance."

The launch reflects Core's belief that behavioral health and IDD deserve technology purpose-built for their complexity, rather than adapted from other care settings. By combining real-time clarity, streamlined workflows, and accountable AI in a single experience, the Intelligent Care Record helps behavioral health and IDD organizations operate more efficiently while strengthening clinical decision-making.

Core Solutions will showcase Cx360 Enterprise: The Intelligent Care Record at NatCon 2026 in Denver. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the system firsthand and see how it enables a more intelligent, connected approach to care.

See how the Intelligent Care Record redefines what's possible in behavioral health — schedule a demonstration of Cx360 Enterprise today .

About Core Solutions

Core Solutions transforms health and human services for behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) providers. With more than 25 years of experience, Core delivers purpose-built technology that reflects how care is actually delivered. Serving over 500,000 lives, its solutions bring together clinical and operational insight in a unified experience, including Cx360 Enterprise: The Intelligent Care Record, which embeds ethical AI into the foundation of care delivery. By reducing manual work and bringing forward what matters most, Core enables providers to make more informed, confident decisions. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.

Media contact:

Elise Paul

Director of Marketing

Core Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

(610) 687-6080

SOURCE Core Solutions