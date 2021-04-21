Core Specialty Enters into Underwriting Arrangement with DUAL to Offer Architects & Engineers Professional Liability, Miscellaneous Professional Liability and Excess Professional Liability Insurance

CINCINNATI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce to its brokers a new underwriting arrangement with DUAL Commercial, LLC ("DUAL") to provide primary and excess professional liability limits for qualified classes of business. DUAL is a leading specialty program manager in the Property, Casualty, and Financial Lines marketplace. The new partnership will build on DUAL's underwriting expertise in this niche. It will also expand Core Specialty's professional liability product reach to both current and future DUAL customers. The program is available nationwide on a non-admitted basis.

"DUAL is pleased to be working with Core Specialty. The relationship presents exciting opportunities for both companies, as well as the market. This collaboration will enhance our professional liability offering and allow us to provide more comprehensive coverage for our clients. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Core Specialty," said Tom Owen, EVP and Division Leader of DUAL Professional Liability.

"I am excited for the opportunity to work with Tom Owen and the entire DUAL Team. DUAL's experienced underwriters are well known in the wholesale broker community as specialists in this practice area and will help Core Specialty continue to expand our professional liability business," said Jeff Jacobs, President of E&O Professional Liability.

Inquiries about DUAL may be directed to Tom Owen, EVP Specialty Casualty at [email protected] .

Core Specialty offers a robust line of commercial E&O coverages, ranging from lawyers' professional liability, marketing and media professionals, to property managers in the real estate services area; with a strong underwriting team and experienced in-house claims management.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge, offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com .

About DUAL Commercial

DUAL Commercial, LLC is a part of DUAL North America. DUAL North America is a leading Specialty Program Administrator offering Property, Casualty, and Financial Lines products through several specialized subsidiary companies. DUAL currently has 9 underwriting offices throughout North America that underwrite and manage unique insurance programs utilizing advanced technology and simplified distribution methods. DUAL North America is part of the DUAL Group which is the specialist underwriting arm of Howden Group Holdings and is the world's largest international MGA and Lloyd's largest international coverholder.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dualcommercial.com/

