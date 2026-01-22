CoreAge Rx Introduces Flat-Rate Pricing for GLP-1 Medications

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreAge Rx , a telehealth pharmacy specializing in weight management solutions, today announced a pricing structure designed to eliminate hidden fees and provide predictable costs for patients seeking GLP-1 medications. The company now offers compounded semaglutide starting at $99 per month when paid annually and compounded tirzepatide at $149 per month when paid annually, with all dosage levels available at the same flat rate and no membership fees.

The pricing model addresses a common challenge patients face when seeking weight loss treatment: unexpected costs and complex fee structures. CoreAge Rx's approach includes all consultation fees, medication, and overnight shipping in a single annual payment, with costs remaining consistent regardless of dosage increases throughout the year.

"Many patients are frustrated by hidden fees, membership charges, and prices that change as their treatment progresses," said Ella Jones, spokesperson for CoreAge Rx. "Our transparent pricing model means patients know exactly what they'll pay from the start. Whether you're taking 2.5mg or 15mg of tirzepatide, the annual cost remains the same. No surprises."

The company's streamlined process allows patients to complete a brief online consultation, receive doctor approval, and have medications delivered to their doorstep in as little as three to five business days. All consultations are reviewed by U.S.-licensed physicians who partner with 503A state board-regulated compounding pharmacies.

CoreAge Rx's GLP-1 program includes both semaglutide and tirzepatide options. Semaglutide, which contains the same active ingredient as Ozempic and Wegovy, is associated with 15-20% weight loss in clinical studies. Tirzepatide, containing the same active ingredient as Mounjaro and Zepbound, works on two GLP receptors and is associated with 20-22% weight loss.

The telehealth model eliminates the need for in-person doctor visits and allows patients to manage their treatment entirely online. Free overnight cold shipping is included with every order, and the company provides ongoing support through its customer service team.

"Accessibility and affordability shouldn't be barriers to effective weight management," Jones added. "By offering predictable annual pricing and a fully online process, we're making it easier for patients to access these medications without navigating complex insurance requirements or unexpected costs."

For more information about CoreAge Rx's pricing or to complete a free online consultation, visit https://www.coreagerx.com/ .

