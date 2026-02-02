CoreAge Rx Responds to Winter Storm Fern Shipping Delays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Storm Fern, a historically severe winter weather system that impacted much of the United States this month, caused widespread shipping disruptions. Major carriers including UPS, FedEx, and the USPS reported significant delays, with service suspensions in thousands of ZIP codes.

CoreAge Rx, a leading telehealth provider specializing in GLP-1 weight management medications, is responding to widespread shipping disruptions caused by the severe winter storm currently affecting much of the United States. The company has mobilized its entire fulfillment team to work overtime, ensuring all pending orders are prepared and shipped as carriers resume normal operations this week.

Customer frustration is understandable, as reflected in recent online reviews, but the CoreAge Rx team is working overtime to prepare all orders for shipment this week.

"We understand the frustration our customers are experiencing, and we want them to know we hear them," said Ella Jones, Customer Relations Manager at CoreAge Rx. "Every review and piece of feedback matters to us. We are working around the clock to ensure every order is processed, packaged, and ready to ship the moment carriers can safely resume deliveries."

The company has implemented several measures to address the situation, including extended warehouse hours, additional staffing for customer support, and proactive communication with affected customers. CoreAge Rx is also coordinating directly with shipping partners to prioritize time-sensitive medical shipments once transit routes reopen.

CoreAge Rx encourages customers awaiting orders to monitor their email for shipping updates and tracking information. The customer support team is available to address individual concerns and provide estimated delivery timelines as conditions improve.

"Patient care remains our top priority," Jones added. "We recognize that our customers depend on timely access to their medications, and we are doing everything in our power to minimize disruption during this challenging time."

The company anticipates that the majority of delayed shipments will be in transit by the end of the week, weather permitting. Customers who have questions about their orders or wish to leave a review of their experience are encouraged to contact the CoreAge Rx support team to have their orders prioritized.

CoreAge Rx is a small, family-run telehealth platform dedicated to providing accessible, physician-supervised weight management solutions. Specializing in GLP-1 medications, CoreAge Rx was founded to help patients who are struggling to navigate the complexities of American healthcare. By combining convenient online consultations with reliable pharmacy fulfillment, CoreAge Rx makes it easier for patients to access the care they need to achieve their health goals.

