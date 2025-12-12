Corebridge Financial Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) will replace Allete Inc. (NYSE: ALE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, December 17. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners are acquiring Allete in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec 17, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Corebridge Financial

CRBG

Financials

Dec 17, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Allete

ALE

Utilities

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

