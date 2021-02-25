CoreGiving Fights Hunger with New Corporate Partnerships

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of hungry U.S. children will have access to more nutritious food in 2021 thanks to CoreGiving, a nonprofit organization with the mission to eliminate the growing problem of childhood hunger. With a goal of raising $1.5 million for hunger initiatives this calendar year, CoreGiving's largest fundraiser is set to launch on March 14 -- Bracket Battle offers donors an interactive and engaging way to give during NCAA March Madness.

Prior to COVID-19, ShopCore employees Rishika Mahtani and Grace Han volunteer at hunger event in Chicago for CoreGiving.

CoreGiving, a 501c3 organization, was created in 2016 to fight child hunger in those communities where Blackstone Real Estate owns and operates real estate. Founded by ShopCore Properties (Chicago, Ill.), CoreGiving has expanded to include six other Blackstone Real Estate portfolio companies. We are pleased to welcome Beam Living (New York, N.Y.), BRE Hotels & Resorts (New York, N.Y.), Link Logistics (New York, N.Y.), LivCor (Chicago, Ill.), Longview Senior Housing Advisors (Tampa, Fla.), and Revantage Corporate Services (Chicago, Ill.) to our mission.

Luke Petherbridge, Co-founder of CoreGiving and CEO of Link Logistics, said, "Before COVID-19, 10.5 percent of Americans were living in poverty. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on dramatically raising this number, and the reality is that more Americans, including children, are facing hunger and poverty today. Along with the support from our corporate partners and general donations through Bracket Battle, we are committed to expanding our reach and helping more children and families in need."

Bracket Battle encourages donors and the public to fill out a basketball bracket during the NCAA March Madness Tournament. To align with the tournament, all brackets must be entered by March 18 at 12 p.m. The top 10 individual winning brackets will be announced on April 5 and will receive a grocery gift card and a donation to a food bank in their name.

In 2020, CoreGiving contributed to 27 food banks throughout the U.S. and partnered with more than 400 donors, providing 4.1 million meals to hungry children. The food banks were located in N.Y., Pa., Mass., Va., N.C., Fla., Ala., La., Texas, Calif., Ariz., Nev., Wash., Colo., and Ill. The goal for the nonprofit in 2021 is to provide 7.5 million meals and donate over 10,000 hours of volunteer service.

In addition to Blackstone's participating portfolio companies, vendors and private donors have joined in to kick off the fundraising this year. Crestmark Construction Services, in Houston, Texas, gave a $25,000 gift; and Executive Coatings and Contracting, in Centennial, Colo., gave a $20,000 donation, helping CoreGiving's efforts to fulfill its mission.

"We are thankful to our vendors for helping us launch 2021 toward achieving our goal," continued Petherbridge. "As we leverage the scale of CoreGiving's support to impact our local neighbors in need, now more than ever, we need the community's patronage to help food insecurity during these unprecedented times."

To donate to CoreGiving, for more information on the organization as well as guidelines for receiving CoreGiving donations, please visit www.coregiving.org.

