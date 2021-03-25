Corelight Welcomes a CISO and New Chief Product Officer to Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, provider of the industry's first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, today announced two new executives have joined the leadership team: Bernard Brantley joins as the company's first chief information security officer (CISO) and Lana Knop joins as chief product officer (CPO).

"The addition of Bernard and Lana to the Corelight team comes at a pivotal time for the company as we continue to experience tremendous growth and look toward further market expansion," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "Bernard joins us not only as someone with expertise in rooting out threats at some very large Fortune 500 companies, but he also comes as a former Corelight and Zeek user. He brings the firsthand knowledge of how our technology can significantly advance the ways in which customer organizations can use rich data to detect and respond to malicious network activity. That front line security experience will be critical in helping to inform our own security practices and we are thrilled to have him on board."

In the newly created CISO role, Brantley will be responsible for carrying out and managing Corelight's information security vision and strategy, as well as deepening its existing culture of security stewardship. He joins Corelight from Amazon where he led a threat hunting and threat intelligence team covering a wide range of threat scenarios. Prior to that he was at Microsoft upleveling security for Microsoft HVA (High Value Assets) environments, including XboxLIVE, and at Alert Logic in both research and analyst roles. He serves as an advisor to a number of innovative technology companies including Broadbridge Networks, an emerging player in the GPU-accelerated analytics domain. Brantley is an active participant in workshops with Toffler Associates focused on strategic adoption and leverage of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) within the federal government.

"If we look across security as an ecosystem, it all boils down to information advantage. There is a lot of budget allocated to threat intelligence, forensics and research, and generating a knowledge base necessary to design and execute on a holistic security posture; Corelight provides that knowledge base," said Brantley. "My priority is securing Corelight, it just so happens that my go-to network security monitoring solution is what we are building. My ability to use that and to describe the ways that we are achieving compliance, achieving protect, detect and response measures, and in informing other areas of the business, will hopefully provide other enterprises with the blueprint that they need to advance their network security as well. I am very excited to come on board and be part of this team."

Knop has created, managed, positioned and sold cybersecurity and technology products and services for more than two decades, working in many markets across consumer and enterprise, as well as experience leading product, sales, partnerships, OEMs, technology assessments and strategic planning. Knop takes the role of CPO previously held by Dye at the company.

"Lana's expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand the Corelight platform beyond its network security capabilities and into adjacent product spaces and into other markets," said Dye. "Her experience in both fueling rapid growth and leading very large product portfolios will ultimately make it possible for us to scale our offerings to a broader set of customers worldwide. Having worked with Lana for a short period at Symantec, I know that she will be a strong leader and mentor, and I am pleased to welcome her to the team."

Before Corelight, Knop was responsible for McAfee's platform team spanning SIEM, analytics with insights, ePolicy Orchestrator, Data Exchange Layer, OpenDXL, and Threat Intelligence. Prior to McAfee she created and led Symantec's endpoint detection and response (EDR), targeted attack analytics, managed detection and response service for EDR, and the advanced threat protection platform which included sensors across network, email and endpoint. She also led Symantec's Integrated Cyber Defense Exchange (ICDx), Threat Hunting Center and Norton consumer products. Prior to Symantec, she spent time delivering and planning professional services at Sun Microsystems.

"I think there is a tremendous opportunity to take Corelight with Zeek at its core, which has become the de facto standard for network security monitoring, and broadening its feature set in detections and investigations. I have spent the last several years in this space and I truly enjoy creating products around this experience and making it engaging for our customers," said Knop. "Corelight is in an enviable market position with large enterprises and I am looking forward to building collaborative customer relationships that will lead to long-term success as we expand into new markets."

About Corelight

Corelight gives defenders unparalleled insight into networks to help them protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. The company has received investment support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners and Osage University Partners. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

