Corelight Welcomes Two New Executives to Lead EMEA Sales and Channel

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , provider of the industry's first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, today announced two additions to its executive team to lead sales and channel marketing for the EMEA region. Gareth Green, former vice president of sales for EMEA and APAC at SentinelOne, joins as vice president of sales for EMEA and the Eastern US, and Stuart Quinsey joins as senior director of EMEA Channels.

"We have been very fortunate in the high-caliber talent we consistently attract to Corelight, and Gareth and Stuart are testaments to this," said Greg Bell, CEO of Corelight. "Both bring a wealth of experience in helping technology startups to reach hyper growth worldwide. I look forward to working with both of them."

Green brings more than 25 years of management experience in the enterprise security and networking industry. He spent just under three years at SentinelOne helping to establish the company as one of the leading endpoint security vendors. Green has also spent time at several game-changing technology vendors across EMEA and APAC including Aerohive Networks and Netscreen, both of which enjoyed successful IPOs and revenues across the regions ranging from $75 million to $120 million. Prior to Netscreen, Green was a co-founder and director at Congress Communications, a European based start-up incubator taking US companies into EMEA. Over his career, he has also worked at leading technology companies including Ipswitch, Arrowpoint, Ramp Networks, Apogee, Indus River, and Ipivot.

"Without question, enterprises recognize that having access to the right data is critical to network detection and response, but finding that data has often required a specific skill set to overcome some of the historical complexities of network data access," said Green. "Corelight is at the forefront of network security monitoring and has built a commercial solution makes it easy for security teams to harness the power of Zeek, an open source offering and de facto standard for NSM that has been around for more than 20 years, to ensure they are seeing the right data at the right time. I am pleased to be joining the team and look forward to expanding our worldwide footprint."

Quinsey is a 30-year veteran of the technology industry, beginning his career in IT in 1990 at Teksys where he spent seven years. He brings strong expertise in building solid channel programs for dynamic and disruptive startups including LogRhythm, Juniper Networks and Cylance. He has a broad understanding of the network security market having managed teams at the reseller, distributor and vendor levels and has spent many years working with customers across EMEA ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses.

"Throughout my career, I have always sought opportunities with companies that I believe will make a positive impact, and this has led me to work with leading global technology and security companies," said Quinsey. "I am excited to join the team at Corelight, a company whose mission is geared toward ensuring that enterprises have the visibility they need to make the right decisions and fend against security risks. I look forward to working with partners that are looking to add strong network security monitoring solutions to their technology portfolios."

Corelight continues to expand in across the globe with support from strong distribution partnerships including Ignition Technology, which specializes in the discovery and distribution of innovative, next generation IT security and networking solutions. Ignition began working with Corelight earlier this year to establish, grow and support its channel community across the UK, Ireland and Nordic regions.

"In just six months, we have seen increasing interest and significant early success from financial organizations and mature MSSPs," said Sean Remnant, CSO of Ignition Technology. "Corelight is an ideal partner for us, they are diligent in their outreach and follow up, which is critical to us as we work directly with our customers to make sure their needs are met."

About Corelight

Corelight makes the industry's first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, combining powerful network traffic analysis (NTA) with threat detection capabilities into a proven open-source design pattern in one unified product for customers. Corelight solutions transform network traffic into rich logs, extracted files, and security insights for more effective incident response, threat hunting, and forensics. Corelight Sensors run on Zeek, the open-source network security monitoring tool used by thousands of organizations. Corelight Sensors simplify Zeek deployment and expand its performance and capabilities. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Corelight is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

