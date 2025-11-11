Coreline Soft Selected as Exclusive AI Provider for France's National Lung Cancer Screening Pilot Project, IMPULSION

- APHP-led IMPULSION project secures Coreline Soft as sole AI supplier

- UGAP (France's central public procurement agency) registration completed, opening opportunities with France's largest public hospitals

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreline Soft, a global leader in AI-powered chest diagnostic solutions, today announced its selection as the exclusive artificial intelligence supplier for IMPULSION, the French nationwide lung cancer screening pilot study sponsored by AP-HP (Paris Greater Hospital-France) and funded by INCa (Institut National du Cancer).



IMPULSION (IMplémentation du dépistage du cancer PULmonaire par Scanner en populatION) marks a national lung cancer screening initiative in France. The project is co-led by Professor Marie-Pierre Revel of AP-HP (Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris) and Professor Sébastien Couraud of HCL (Hospices Civils de Lyon). Backed by €6 million in funding, the project will be deployed in more than 100 centers in France; to ensure optimal national coverage, and, with resources allocated for AI adoption, hospital operations, training of participating physicians, patient recruitment, and CT imaging.

As part of the project, Coreline Soft will establish a nationwide supply system leveraging local cloud infrastructure. In collaboration with the French Society of Radiology (SFR), Coreline will provide training programs for physicians taking part in the initiative. The sessions will center on lung cancer screening and nodule management, with AI-based advanced detection tools to enhance clinical practice. The project embraces the opportunity to explore the optimal conditions that could potentially expand into a national lung cancer screening program, with AVIEW contributing as a supportive tool.

Coreline Soft has been strengthening its presence in Europe since obtaining CE MDR Class IIb certification in 2024. The company has successfully participated in national lung cancer screening projects across five European countries — including Germany's HANSE project, Italy's RISP, and the Institute for Diagnostic Accuracy (iDNA) — securing solid references and proven clinical outcomes in the process.

In North America, Coreline has built a strong hospital-centered business track record through collaborations with Temple Health, Baylor College of Medicine, and 3DR Labs.

Coreline Soft is a leading provider of AI-based chest diagnostic solutions, dedicated to improving early detection and clinical workflows for lung cancer and other thoracic diseases. With a growing presence in Europe and partnerships with leading medical institutions worldwide, Coreline Soft is driving innovation in medical imaging and population health management.

