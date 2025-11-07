Coreline Soft Unveils AVIEW 2.0 at RSNA 2025: Next-Generation AI Platform Redefining Radiology Workflow Standards

CHICAGO and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreline Soft will introduce its groundbreaking chest AI platform AVIEW 2.0 at RSNA 2025 (November 30–December 4, Chicago), demonstrating how unified AI automation is fundamentally transforming radiology workflows and elevating diagnostic precision across pulmonary, cardiac, and airway pathologies.

AVIEW 2.0 represents a paradigm shift from task-specific tools to an integrated diagnostic ecosystem. The platform seamlessly combines lung-cancer screening (LCS), coronary-artery calcium scoring (CAC), and COPD quantification into a single, continuous analytical pipeline. Clinical validation shows radiologists achieve 89% faster case throughput and 60% reduction in interpretation time compared to the previous generation—effectively consolidating multi-disease CT assessment into one streamlined, automated workflow.

Global Validation: 2.5 Million Cases Across 19 Countries

AVIEW's clinical foundation extends far beyond pilot studies. The platform has processed over 2.5 million cases across 19 countries, establishing itself as a proven solution in diverse healthcare ecosystems. Most notably, AVIEW has been adopted as the standard AI platform for lung cancer screening programs in major European nations—including Germany, France and Italy.

This shift reflects a global paradigm: AI is no longer viewed as a diagnostic aid but as essential medical infrastructure. With Germany and other EU countries now issuing guidelines that recommend AI as mandatory in lung screening workflows, the addressable market is poised for exponential expansion across Europe.

Real-World Validation in the U.S.

Beyond Europe, AVIEW solutions are already integrated into major U.S. medical centers, where their clinical reliability has been independently validated in real-world settings.

UMass Memorial Medical Center has deployed the system as an integrated platform for LCS, CAC, and COPD diagnosis, supporting full-spectrum thoracic screening in daily radiology operations. Meanwhile, Temple Lung Center, 3DR Labs and ImageCare Radiology have incorporated AVIEW products into their research and diagnostic environments-each adapting AI functions to site-specific workflows and physician preferences.

Together, these deployments demonstrate that AVIEW 2.0 is more than proof of concept; it is a platform that adapts to real-world hospital operations while meeting the rigorous clinical standards of leading U.S. institutions.

RSNA 2025: AI as Infrastructure

"We see RSNA 2025 as confirmation that AI's value is no longer theoretical," said James Lee, COO of Coreline North America. "When workflow efficiency and diagnostic safety advance together, AI stops being an add-on-it becomes infrastructure. AVIEW 2.0 embodies that transition, delivering not just automation, but a sustainable foundation for precision medicine at scale."

With national-scale validation in Europe, clinical adoption across top-tier U.S. institutions, and 2.5 million cases processed globally, Coreline Soft is positioning AVIEW 2.0 as the new benchmark for AI-driven thoracic imaging-where efficiency, accuracy, and scalability converge.

Additionally, Coreline Soft will conduct an end-to-end AI workflow demonstration in the "Radiology Reimagined" demo zone at RSNA 2025, using real-world clinical scenarios. With AVIEW and HUB, the full pathway-from triage and interpretation to reporting and quality management-will be validated against standards such as IHE and FHIR, allowing attendees to experience the integrated flow firsthand.

Event : RSNA 2025, McCormick Place South Hall Level 3, Booth #4929

Date: November 30 – December 4, 2025

Learn more: https://www.corelinesoft.com/en/events/#contevnt

