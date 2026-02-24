CoreNet Global to Host 2026 APAC Summit in Kuala Lumpur 3-5 March

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global, the leading association for corporate real estate (CRE) professionals, will host its 2026 CoreNet Global Summit | APAC from 3–5 March, 2026, at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur.

This year's theme, "Innovate to Thrive: Driving Strategic Growth, Empowering Real Estate Leadership," highlights the growing need for innovation, agility, and strategic foresight across the corporate real estate profession. The Summit will convene senior occupiers, service providers, and industry partners from across the Asia-Pacific region to explore how CRE leaders can drive enterprise value in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Attendees will engage in forward-looking discussions and interactive sessions focused on:

AI integration and intelligent workplaces

Strategic portfolio planning and optimization

Workplace experience and collaboration

Leadership in times of disruption

Future-ready real estate strategies across APAC markets

Featured keynote speakers include AI and digital strategy expert Sharon Gai and innovation strategist Jay Kiew, who will provide insights on leveraging technology and navigating change to unlock sustainable growth.

Designed as both a learning platform and leadership forum, the APAC Summit equips corporate real estate professionals with actionable strategies to innovate with confidence, strengthen organizational resilience, and lead with clarity and purpose.

For more information or to register, visit corenetglobal.org.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, representing nearly 10,000 members in 50 countries worldwide. The organization provides education, networking, and research to support industry professionals in navigating workplace and business challenges.

