CorePath Laboratories Internalizes Genomic Testing Cooperative's State-Of-The-Art Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Testing for Solid Tumors and Hematologic Neoplasms

SAN ANTONIO and IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CorePath Laboratories has selected Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) as a partner in next-generation sequencing (NGS) diagnostics for hematologic neoplasms and solid tumors in a long-term arrangement. Internalizing GTC's tests has enabled CorePath pathologists to provide comprehensive evaluation of patient samples combining targeted DNA and RNA profiling with integrated pathology testing including morphology, immunohistochemistry (IHC), flow cytometry, cytogenetics, and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) to provide accurate, timely and clinically useful information to clinicians.

Dr. Aamir Ehsan, CEO and Founder of CorePath Laboratories, and Dr. Maher Albitar, CEO and CMO of Genomic Testing Cooperative.

Cell-free based DNA and RNA (cfDNA and cfRNA) analysis, supported by AI, allows CorePath to deliver a higher level of oncology diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment information, including presence or absence of EBV, HPV and TTV viral DNA/RNA, HLA-A, B, and C genotyping and chromosomal structural gains and losses. Additionally, liquid biopsy capabilities are providing a non-invasive means for CorePath clinicians to monitor therapy and detect a patient relapse without further surgery or biopsy.

"NGS is not only important for selecting the proper therapy for a specific patient but has become essential for complementing other conventional diagnostic procedures in providing accurate diagnosis and classification of various tumors, especially when RNA is combined with DNA," stated Dr. Aamir Ehsan, CEO and Founder of CorePath. "We are delighted to be working with the GTC team on this and have found their testing approach to be comprehensive, clinically focused, and cost-effective," added Dr. Ehsan.

"With CorePath Laboratories' reputation for providing high caliber, patient-centric pathology services, we are very glad to have CorePath join the Co-Op network," stated Dr. Maher Albitar, CEO and CMO of GTC. "The Co-Op NGS model is highly valuable in standardizing the generation of an increasing volume of DNA and RNA data in oncology. With internalization of NGS testing, Co-Op members can have immediate access to a large database of RNA and DNA that facilitates validation and clinical interpretation of testing results analyzed by various machine learning algorithms (AI) that are developed and trained using the same standardized data."

CorePath and GTC previously collaborated on a project, published in The American Journal of Pathology, which demonstrated AI could reliably make a differential diagnosis of both hematologic and solid tumors using targeted transcriptomics. DOI: 10.1016/j.ajpath.2022.09.006

About CorePath Laboratories

CorePath is a leader in cancer diagnostics and one of the few national and international laboratories with the ability to offer immunohistochemistry, cytogenetics, FISH, PCR, multicolor flow cytometry, and next generation sequencing at one location. CorePath is comprised of academically trained board-certified pathologists and clinical lab scientists helping providers care for their patients worldwide through expertise, innovation, collaboration and integration. CorePath is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

For more information about CorePath, where innovation meets empathy, visit www.corepath.us or contact us at [email protected].

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (co-op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. Molecular alterations are identified based on rigorous testing with the aid of specially developed algorithms to increase accuracy and efficiency. The clinical relevance of the detected alterations is pulled from numerous databases using internally developed software. Relevance of findings to diagnosis, prognosis, selecting therapy, and predicting outcome are reported to members. The co-op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/

Forward Looking Statements

All of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the GTC management's current expectations and include statements regarding the value of comprehensive genomic profiling, RNA profiling, DNA profiling, algorithms, therapy, the ability of testing to provide clinically useful information. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and GTC undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

SOURCE CorePath Laboratories