CorePlus Collaborates with AIxMED Providing 100% QC on Bladder Cancer Detection with AI

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorePlus announced the implementation of AIxURO, a state-of-the-art software solution that utilizes artificial intelligence to significantly improve the accuracy and efficiency of bladder cancer detection. This innovative platform enhances traditional urine cytology analysis, providing faster, more precise diagnostics.

CorePlus has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the field of medical innovation, consistently delivering groundbreaking solutions that redefine healthcare standards. With bladder cancer ranking as the 10th cancer-related death cause in the U.S., per the American Cancer Society, this effort with AIxURO could not be timelier. This cutting-edge addition to CorePlus's portfolio of precision diagnostic tools underscores the company's commitment to addressing critical health challenges through advanced technology, ultimately, improving patient outcomes and saving lives.

"This achievement represents the culmination of over two years of dedicated collaboration and innovation. Through persistence and precision, our teams have developed and integrated an AI algorithm that meets the highest standards for clinical use. CorePlus continues to advance its mission of transforming patient care through precision pathology, turning years of research into real life impact for patients," said Mariano de Socarraz, Founder & CEO of CorePlus. Together with AIxMed, we have refined every aspect of the process to ensure clinical precision and reproducibility at scale. The AIxURO™ Urine Cytology Algorithm embodies the rigorous standards we envisioned and uphold at CorePlus, he added.

AIxURO™ is designed to address the challenges associated with conventional urine cytology by leveraging AI to prescreen and identify suspicious and atypical cells. The software analyzes whole slide images (WSI) and presents abnormal cells in a streamlined gallery view, following The Paris System (TPS) for Reporting Urinary Cytology. By combining qualitative morphology with quantitative metrics, AIxURO™ assists pathologists in making more confident diagnostic decisions, which can lead to earlier and more effective patient treatment.

"The algorithm has undergone extensive validation across diverse sample sets, demonstrating consistent accuracy and reproducibility aligned with established diagnostic standards. This achievement underscores the value of multi-disciplinary collaboration between pathologists, cytologists, engineers, and data scientists — transforming AI from an experimental tool into a dependable component of diagnostic medicine," according to Juan C. Santa Rosario, MD, Pathologist, and CorePlus' Chief Medical Officer.

By enabling pathologists to identify abnormalities with greater accuracy and efficiency, AIxURO™ ultimately enhances the patient care pathway. The result is earlier detection of potential urinary tract malignancies, leading to quicker intervention and improved outcomes. Patients benefit from reduced diagnostic uncertainty, less invasive follow-up procedures when unnecessary, and the reassurance that advanced technology is being utilized in their care. This innovative approach not only supports better clinical decisions but also promotes peace of mind and trust in the diagnostic process.

A key benefit of the AIxURO™ platform is its ability to reduce diagnostic review time by 50-80%, accelerating the delivery of results. By analyzing non-invasive urine samples with high accuracy, it also reduces the need for frequent and invasive cystoscopy procedures, improving patient compliance and lowering overall healthcare costs.

"It is well documented that the sensitivity of manual microscopy is highly variable from lab to lab. By implementing 100% QC, CorePlus is ensuring their patients receive the correct diagnosis, every time. This is a major step forward for patient care," stated Samuel Chen, CEO and Co-founder of AIxMed, Inc.

About CorePlus

CorePlus is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care through innovative diagnostic solutions. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with state-of-the-art medical technologies, CorePlus delivers tools that empower clinicians to achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in their diagnoses. With a focus on transforming complex laboratory workflows, CorePlus ensures seamless interoperability through its adaptable platforms, providing tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of modern healthcare. Driven by a commitment to improving patient outcomes, CorePlus continues to set new benchmarks in precision diagnostics and personalized medicine. For more information, visit www.corepluspr.com.

About AIxMed, Inc.

AIxMed, Inc. is a pioneering medical technology company dedicated to developing advanced AI-assisted laboratory testing solutions. The company seeks to provide innovative technology that brings cutting-edge medical solutions to physician partners and patients, helping to diagnose even the most difficult-to-identify illnesses and conditions. For more information, visit www.aixmed.com.

