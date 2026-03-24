Corero Network Security Accelerates ARR Growth 23% as Demand for Real-Time Protection Surges

Subscription growth, global partnerships, and real-time protection strengthen service availability and resilience

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), leader in real-time DDoS protection and service availability, today announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025, delivering strong recurring revenue growth, increased order intake, and accelerating global demand.

Corero's continued shift to subscription-based and DDoS Protection-as-a-Service (DDPaaS) offerings drove a 23% increase in ARR to $23.9 million, alongside 20% order intake growth to $33.8 million and sustained 98% customer retention, reinforcing demand, strengthening revenue visibility, and underscoring Corero's role in protecting always-on digital services.

Key momentum and growth drivers:

ARR up 23% to $23.9M and order intake up 20% to $33.8M, driven by subscription and DDPaaS adoption

98% customer retention and $6.8M renewal and expansion with a leading U.S. cloud provider

Expanded global footprint across Latin America, the Middle East, and APAC

Strengthened partnerships with TechEnabler and HPE Juniper

Continued adoption of SmartWall ONE™ 400G appliances and the CORE platform

Partnerships are a key growth engine, expanding Corero's reach and accelerating access to new markets. Alliances with global technology leaders, combined with strong channel execution, are driving new customer wins and expanding existing relationships worldwide.

Innovation across the SmartWall ONE™ platform and CORE solution continues to set Corero apart from the competition, combining real-time protection with intelligent decisioning to stop multi-layer attacks instantly and enable faster, more informed actions that protect service availability and business outcomes.

"This was a year where execution and market demand came together," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Organizations are under constant pressure to stay online, and they're turning to Corero for protection that works instantly, not eventually. That shift is driving our growth, strengthening our partnerships, and reinforcing our position at the center of the availability conversation."

Corero enters 2026 with strong momentum and a clear mission to ensure uninterrupted service availability in an increasingly hostile threat environment. As cyberattacks grow in scale and complexity, the Company is well positioned to help organizations strengthen resilience, protect critical infrastructure, and keep their services always on.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security