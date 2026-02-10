Corero Network Security and EdgeUno Partner to Scale Real-Time, Automated DDoS Protection Across Latin America

Delivering always-on availability where uptime defines reputation

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced a strategic partnership with EdgeUno, a regional connectivity provider in Latin America, to expand automated DDoS protection as a fully managed service throughout the region.

The partnership combines EdgeUno's regional reach with Corero's automated defense systems to keep services online during attacks. Customers benefit from stable performance and continuous availability, even as attack methods become faster, shorter, and harder to detect.

"Availability is personal for customers; it's their reputation, their revenue, their business," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "With EdgeUno, we're making protection fast when attacks hit, easy to rely on every day, and clear enough that customers can trust their services will stay online."

Built on Corero's SmartWall ONE™ platform, the service will roll out in phases across EdgeUno's customer base, beginning with IP Transit customers and expanding to enterprises and service providers that rely on consistent performance. Delivered as a fully managed offering, it provides uninterrupted service during DDoS attacks, consistent application performance, and confidence that availability is protected without added operational burden.

"Our customers trust us to deliver high-performance network services across Latin America, and we chose Corero because they share that responsibility for maintaining service availability," said Mehmet Akcin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeUno. "Together, we're ensuring that performance and protection work hand-in-hand to keep services online when it matters most."

For EdgeUno customers, the partnership provides peace of mind knowing that availability is safeguarded when it matters most. Services remain online, performance stays steady, and business continuity is maintained without the hassle of managing security internally.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

About EdgeUno

EdgeUno is a leading provider of connected edge infrastructure in Latin America, offering connectivity, edge computing, and security services. The company operates an extensive network covering 17 countries and over 50 data centers across the Americas, delivering high-availability connectivity services including IP transit, cloud computing, and data center solutions.

