Corero Network Security Named a 'Star' in MarketsandMarkets DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market Report

Recognition highlights global scale, performance leadership, and service availability expertise

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a leader in real-time DDoS protection and service availability, today announced it has been named a "Star" in the MarketsandMarkets DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market report.

Positioned in the "Stars" quadrant, Corero earned "Excellent" ratings across all major footprint categories: regional presence, offering breadth, vertical focus, and overall execution.

The recognition comes as the global DDoS protection and mitigation market is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2025 to USD 10.6 billion by 2030, representing a 12.4% CAGR. As attacks increase in scale, automation, and complexity, service providers and enterprises are prioritizing solutions that deliver immediate mitigation without compromising performance.

"This recognition reflects the trust our partners and customers place in Corero to safeguard service availability," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "Organizations today cannot afford downtime. Being named a Star, with 'Excellent' ratings across every footprint category, validates our commitment to delivering deterministic protection at scale."

Corero's hybrid integrations with partners such as Akamai extend protection across cloud and on-premises environments, enabling layered resilience aligned with modern distributed architectures.

The company's continued selection by critical national infrastructure providers underscores its role in protecting essential digital services. In environments where downtime directly impacts revenue, reputation, and public trust, organizations rely on partners with proven execution and performance.

Recognition as a "Star" affirms Corero's readiness to protect the next generation of high-performance digital infrastructure.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security