Corero Network Security Expands Strategic Partnerships in Latin America with New Agreements and Client Wins in Chile

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced the signing of three new strategic partner agreements in Chile with NovaRed, Vista Group International Ltd (VGL), and GreyMatter. These partnerships mark a significant milestone in Corero's continued expansion and commitment to strengthening its presence in the Latin American market.

NovaRed is a leading cybersecurity company based in Latin America, with a robust presence across several countries in the region. Specializing in comprehensive cybersecurity services and solutions, NovaRed is dedicated to protecting organizations from digital threats. Their offerings include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, and security consulting. With offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Spain, NovaRed supports clients across various industries, helping them safeguard their digital assets and maintain business continuity amidst evolving cyber threats. NovaRed's expertise in managing large volumes of security events and incidents annually demonstrates their capability to handle complex cybersecurity challenges.

Vista Group International Ltd (VGL) is a global leader in software solutions for the film industry, operating primarily within the film/cinema market. VGL offers a suite of products that cater to various aspects of the movie business ecosystem, including cinema management, film distribution, customer analytics, and business intelligence. With nine key businesses under its portfolio—Vista Entertainment Solutions, Veezi, BookMyShow, MACCS INTERNATIONAL, Movio, Numero, Cinema Intelligence, POWSTER, and Flicks—VGL has established a strong global presence, serving clients across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. The partnership with VGL further extends Corero's reach into the media and entertainment sector, supporting robust cybersecurity measures within this highly dynamic industry.

GreyMatter is a Chilean technology company that specializes in digital transformation and software development. GreyMatter offers a broad range of services, including custom software development, mobile app development, and digital product design, aimed at improving business processes and customer experiences. Known for its expertise in emerging technologies, GreyMatter delivers high-quality, tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients. Their work across various industries in Chile and beyond positions them as a key partner for Corero, enhancing the digital resilience of organizations as they navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Additionally, in partnership with GreyMatter, Corero has achieved a substantial deal with Netline, a leading force in Chilean telecommunications.

"We are excited to welcome NovaRed, VGL, and GreyMatter as our partners in Chile and to celebrate our recent collaboration with GreyMatter and Netline," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "These developments reflect our ongoing dedication to expanding our footprint in Latin America and to providing world-class DDoS protection and secure connectivity solutions to a broader range of industries across the region."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

