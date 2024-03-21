Corero Network Security Launches Corero DDoS Intelligence Service

Delivers pre-emptive, predictive protection against new DDoS threat vectors in real time

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, unveiled its latest innovation in the fight against DDoS attacks – the Corero DDoS Intelligence Service, an automated, AI-assisted subscription service for Corero SmartWall ONE ™ customers that delivers pre-emptive, predictive attack mitigation, before the first attack is even seen.

The DDoS Intelligence Service works hand in glove with SmartWall ONE – a top-tier, automated DDoS protection solution capable of handling existing, new, and zero-day DDoS attacks – to fortify its defenses, ensuring maximum protection for customers.

"DDoS attackers are unrelenting and issuing ever-more sophisticated attacks. It's essential, therefore, that companies keep their defenses sharp, even between software releases. The DDoS Intelligence Service takes our latest DDoS threat research and pushes it straight to our SmartWall ONE solution, extending SmartWall ONE's protection capabilities well beyond the standard installation and deployment offerings," said Corero CEO Carl Herberger.

Powered by the Corero Threat Research Team, the DDoS Intelligence Service is available as an annual subscription for all SmartWall ONE customers that are subscribed to the Corero SecureWatch Attack-Time assistance service.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB market (OTCQB: DDoSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security