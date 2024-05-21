Corero Network Security Partners with RoyaleHosting to Enhance DDoS Protection Across Global Network

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, has partnered with Netherlands-based RoyaleHosting, a global leader in hosting services, to integrate Corero's award-winning DDoS mitigation technology across RoyaleHosting's network infrastructure. This collaboration aims to bolster RoyaleHosting's Shield Panel and deliver comprehensive DDoS protection-as-a-service for its rapidly growing customer base.

RoyaleHosting's Shield Panel enables customers to tailor their security with heuristic precision and now features full integration with Corero's advanced DDoS mitigation features. This collaboration ensures RoyaleHosting's 700+ active customers receive reliable DDoS protection-as-a-service with comprehensive insights through an intuitive user interface. With a customer rating of 4.8 stars, RoyaleHosting is renowned for its exceptional customer support since its founding in 2017, resolving issues quickly through 24/7 live chat.

"Corero's seamless integration into our Shield Panel was a logical step. Their proactive DDoS mitigation aligns perfectly with our core values of providing excellent service and reliable network protection. Our customers now enjoy comprehensive security without compromise, reinforcing our commitment to supporting their needs," said Stan van de Klippe, CEO, RoyaleHosting.

Corero's flexible deployment model ensures easy integration into any infrastructure, providing RoyaleHosting with seamless setup at its primary hub in Amsterdam. As RoyaleHosting continues its global expansion, Corero's technology will also be implemented at the company's new points of presence (PoPs) in Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and Frankfurt. This will ensure consistent, high-quality DDoS protection for RoyaleHosting's diverse customer base as they receive the highest standard of service.

"The collaboration with RoyaleHosting exemplifies our shared values of delivering top-notch protection and customer service. RoyaleHosting's dedication to integrating Corero technology within their Shield Panel ensures customers experience the best in DDoS protection," said Carl Herberger, Corero Network Security CEO.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

About RoyaleHosting

RoyaleHosting is a leading hosting company specializing in DDoS protection and connectivity. Protecting your online presence with robust security and ensuring uninterrupted, low-latency connectivity. Founded in 2017 in the Netherlands, RoyaleHosting serves more than 700 international customers with points-of-presence in Europe, Asia, and North America.

