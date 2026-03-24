Corero Network Security Wins Two Global InfoSec Awards, Including Publisher's Choice for Cyber Resilience

The recognition that matters most isn't for blocking attacks. It's for keeping businesses running.

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), leader in real-time DDoS protection and service availability, today announced it has received two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA Conference 2026: Publisher's Choice Cyber Resilience and Most Innovative DDoS Protection Solution.

The Publisher's Choice designation is selected by Cyber Defense Magazine's editorial leadership and recognizes organizations setting the standard in their category. For Corero, the award reflects a platform approach to cyber resilience that goes beyond DDoS mitigation to deliver continuous service availability, network visibility, and operational control.

Corero embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

For service providers and enterprises, the impact is practical. Attacks are detected and stopped in sub-second time. Network traffic is visible in real time. Threats are blocked before they reach critical infrastructure. Corero delivers this through its Cyber Resiliency Platform, combining SmartWall ONE™ for DDoS protection, CORE for traffic visibility, Zero Trust Admission Control (ZTAC), and its fully managed services.

"When your network goes down, nobody asks about your security stack. They ask why the service stopped," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "We built our platform so that attacks are stopped automatically at 2 AM and nobody has to wake up. That's what cyber resilience actually looks like."

The Most Innovative DDoS Protection Solution award further validates Corero's approach, recognizing a platform designed so the best protection is the kind customers never have to think about.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security