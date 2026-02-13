CoreWeave, Inc. Notice of March 13, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in CoreWeave, Inc. ("CoreWeave" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: CRWV) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of CoreWeave who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CoreWeave investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-crwv/ to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, CoreWeave and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated its ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) the Company materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that its reliance on a single third-party data center supplier created for its ability to meet customer demand for its services; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue; and (iv) as a result, CoreWeave's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Masaitis v. CoreWeave, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00355.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in CoreWeave and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until March 13, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

