Corey McLaughlin Selected as New Chief Operating Officer of Cohen & Company

BALTIMORE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is excited to announce Corey McLaughlin, formerly partner in charge of People & Culture, has been named chief operating officer for the firm as of June 1, 2024. In his new role, McLaughlin will have broad oversight of the firm's assurance, tax and advisory service lines, as well as operational teams, including people and culture, technology services, marketing, finance and administrative operations.

"Corey has been an amazing leader not only within our firm but also in the profession, dating back to when he served as managing partner at his prior firm, Arthur Bell," says Cohen & Company CEO Chris Bellamy. "He has served on our board of managers from Day 1 and has led many important initiatives for the firm. I am excited about collaborating with someone of Corey's caliber and our entire leadership team to continue executing on our strategic plan of maintaining operational excellence, and being recognized as the employer of choice and a premium provider of services."

McLaughlin's history with the Cleveland-based firm began in 2017, when Arthur Bell CPA joined Cohen & Company. A former assurance partner, McLaughlin has since led the firm's Alternative Investments Group, guiding the strategic direction, growth and development related to work with hedge funds, commodity pools and digital asset funds. He was named partner in charge of the firm's people and culture team in 2022, a role in which he oversaw strategies that have helped Cohen & Company grow to more than 800 professionals today. McLaughlin also served on the board of managers from the time he joined the firm until 2024.

McLaughlin replaces former COO Mark Schikowski, who served in the role from 2017 until his recent retirement.

About Cohen & Company

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 12 offices in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

