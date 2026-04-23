Corgi Insurance Launches Free Community Bus Routes Across San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance has rolled out a new initiative to better connect the city it calls home: free weekday bus routes designed to serve the local community. Leveraging its fleet of branded "Corgi buses," the company is introducing accessible transportation options aimed at making it easier for residents, workers, and visitors to move through key corridors of San Francisco: at no cost.

Corgi Bus parked

The program is part of Corgi Insurance's broader mission to modernize infrastructure and reduce friction in everyday systems. While the company is best known for its AI-powered insurance platform, this initiative reflects a more physical, on-the-ground investment in community access and mobility.

The routes will operate on weekdays, with stops near high-traffic neighborhoods, transit hubs, and community gathering spots. By offering a free alternative for short-distance travel, Corgi aims to complement existing public transit systems like the San Francisco Municipal Railway and help reduce congestion, commute costs, and barriers to movement within the city.

"Transportation is one of the most important and often overlooked pieces of daily life," said Nico Laqua, CEO and co-founder at Corgi. "We saw an opportunity to make something simple, useful, and immediate for the community. These routes are about showing up in a tangible way and we will be adding more"

In addition to improving access, the buses are expected to support local startups by increasing foot traffic and creating easier connections between neighborhoods. Riders can hop on and off at designated stops, with schedules designed to align with peak commuting and midday activity hours.

The schedules and route maps shown below are subject to change. For the latest information, visit corgi.com.

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi Insurance is a tech company building the first AI full-stack insurance carrier designed for the modern economy. Headquartered in San Francisco, Corgi leverages artificial intelligence to streamline underwriting, simplify policy management, and deliver faster, more accessible insurance products for businesses. Corgi Insurance has raised $108 million to date and is building infrastructure for the next generation of insurance.

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SOURCE Corgi Insurance Services, Inc.