Corgi Reaches $2.6B Valuation With $106M Series B1 Three Weeks After $160M Unicorn Round

The latest financing follows Corgi's previously announced $160 million raise on May 6 and continued expansion across AI-Driven commercial insurance infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corgi announced a $106 million Series B1 round, led by TCV with participation from Prime Capital, Zone 2 Ventures, Oliver Jung, Leblon Capital, Kindred Ventures, Quadri Ventures, First Order Fund, Vocal Ventures, Nordstar, GSBackers, Repeat Ventures, 8188 Capital, and other strategic investors. This fresh round of funding brings the company's valuation to $2.6 billion. The financing will support continued expansion of Corgi's full-stack insurance platform and launch into new lines of commercial insurance.

Corgi Series B1 Raise

This follows only three weeks after Corgi's Series B announcement on May 6, in which the company disclosed $160 million in funding at a $1.3 billion valuation. Combined with the company's previously announced $108 million Series A, this brings Corgi's total funding amount to $378 million to accelerate the modernization of commercial insurance infrastructure. The company's revenue has grown at a pace rarely seen in fintech or insurance.

"Commercial insurance infrastructure has historically been slow, manual, and difficult for operators to navigate," said Nico Laqua, founder and CEO of Corgi.

Laqua says the company was profitable last month, and that this new round would allow Corgi to expand quicker into new verticals such as trucking, small business, sports, and more. At this time, Corgi is on track to become one of the fastest growing companies by revenue.

From the start, Corgi has built for modern companies that have been underserved by legacy insurance: startups, founder-led businesses, and operators who expect speed and transparency from every vendor they work with. That focus has shaped the product, the distribution model, and the community Corgi continues to invest in as it scales.

About Corgi

Corgi is a full-stack insurance platform focused on rebuilding insurance and financial infrastructure. The company provides full-stack underwriting, claims handling, and embedded insurance solutions designed to make commercial coverage faster, more flexible, and operationally efficient.

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SOURCE Corgi