Corian® Design Unveils the Essence of Nature's Creativity with the 2024 Color Launch of Corian® Solid Surface

Step into a realm of innovation with the latest unveilings of Corian® Design: Twelve captivating additions to the Corian® Solid Surface lineup. These extraordinary color collections offer a broad range of landscape choices, empowering designers and architects to create breathtaking designs in commercial and residential environments, where every space becomes a canvas for inspired transformation. Notably, many of these aesthetics contain recycled content, making a positive impact on design, and the environment.*

"Inspired by nature's ever-evolving canvas, we have introduced innovative styles and designs that enrich spaces with a feeling of nature that's both subtle and sophisticated," says Maggie Ellis, North American Marketing Leader at Corian® Design. "We're particularly excited to showcase the integration of recycled materials in our latest color palettes. The 2024 offerings from Corian® Design reflect our unwavering commitment to blend artistry with environmental responsibility."

New Corian® Solid Surface Collections

Whether subtly infusing moments of visual serenity or making a bold statement with color and intricate patterns, Corian® Solid Surface offers the latest 2024 aesthetics designed to seamlessly translate the beauty of nature into any design space across five collections.

Artista Collection: Indulge in tranquility with calming and fluid aesthetics in neutral tones inspired by vaporous mist, herbs, and flora. In addition, both colors contain recycled materials, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.*

Artista Sage : Invite quiet moments of calm with grays and soft, subtle undertones of green reminiscent of herbs to bring a touch of nature's flora into any indoor space.

Artista Mist: Indulge in the soothing embrace of cloudlike white veins that complement soft blue shades, enveloping spaces with a tranquil aura of effortless serenity.

Geologic Collection: Experience the timeless elegance of iconic stone aesthetics coupled with the unmatched performance of Corian® Solid Surface, boasting non-porous properties, ease of cleaning, virtual seamlessness, and ease of repairability.

Stonecrest Smoke: Let your imagination soar where deep grays dance upon a cool white background reminiscent of marble.

Calacatta Greige: Discover a quiet power where delicate veins of beige and gray are set against a background of warm white, inspired by the classic look of Calacatta.

Nuwoods Collection: This is where beauty meets durability, blending the timeless allure of woodgrain-inspired aesthetics with the unmatched performance of Corian® Solid Surface. Revel in its non-porous nature, effortless cleaning, virtual seamlessness, and promise of easy repairability, empowering you to create spaces that inspire.**

Provence Nuwood : Transport your senses to the heart of the forest where the lush brown hues evoke the tranquility and abundance of nature.

Bleached Nuwood: Embark on a journey of light and transformation with soft tan hues echoing the natural variations found in wood, complemented by contrasting woodgrain patterns.

Terrazzos Collection: Where artistry meets modern elegance, drawing inspiration from the timeless beauty of Italian mosaics to offer a versatile range of designs suitable for both classic and contemporary spaces. Both colors contain recycled content and are beautiful in design and their low environmental impact.**

Laguna Terrazzo: Cool and chic, blue and warm particles dance gracefully over a light background. Designed to coordinate with solid blue Corian ® Laguna, Laguna Terrazzo is a crisp and modern aesthetic perfect for interior spaces.

Peppered Terrazzo: Indulge in this timeless allure, where the harmonious interplay of black, gray, and tan hues elevates neutral tones to new heights of sophistication.

Terrains Collection: Where inspiration meets exploration, crafted to evoke the awe-inspiring beauty of landscapes, from serene country paths to the ethereal glow of stones glistening in the light. All four colors contain recycled content, a nod to the beauty of nature and the importance of sustainable design.**

Pebble Lane: Embark on a tranquil journey, where a gentle tan background and subtle particulates are reminiscent of a country path.

Archeologic: Uncover moments of revelation as light and medium neutral-colored particles emerge like whispers of discovery from a soothing beige background.

Stonique: Illuminate your space with the timeless allure of a classic white background adorned with warm hues and subtly translucent particles, reminiscent of stones catching the light.

Excavage: Experience the splendor of nature as elements of charcoal, warm gray, and warm white converge on a light gray background reminiscent of the earth's rich tapestry.

To learn more about this new collection, visit the New Corian® Solid Surface Aesthetics. To find a distributor, visit our distributor page.

*Contains recycled content - Pending Certification.

**These colors have been certified by SCS Global Services to have one of the three minimum levels of pre-consumer recycled material: 6%, 10%, or 14%.

About Corian® Design

Corian® Design, a division of DuPont Water & Protection, is a global organization which creates, manufactures, and markets advanced materials, products, and solutions for interior design and architecture, originating from a foundation of world-class technologies and expertise. Marketed under the Corian® brand and the Make your Space™ tagline, its materials, products, and solutions meet the most demanding requirements in terms of beauty, functionality, and durability. The Corian® Design global portfolio is continuously evolving, and it currently includes Corian® Solid Surface, Corian® Quartz, and Corian® Endura™. To learn more about Corian® Design: http://www.corian.com.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures, and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale, and iconic brands, including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Styrofoam™, and Filmtec™.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets, including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses, and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

