DuPont Membranes for Lithium-Brine Purification Wins 2024 Bronze Edison Award™

FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration elements receives Bronze Edison Award in the Resource Recovery & Environmental Conservation category

WILMINGTON, Del., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements, the company's first offering dedicated to lithium brine purification, was awarded a 2024 Bronze Edison Award™ in the Resource Recovery & Environmental Conservation category.

"We're honored that FilmTec™ LiNE-XD has been named a Bronze Edison Award winner for its contributions to increasing access to new sources of lithium," said Jeroen Bloemhard, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "With global lithium demand showing no signs of slowing down, this nanofiltration element can help our customers increase the availability of lithium from less traditional resources, while making the extraction process more energy and water efficient."

FilmTec™ LiNE-XD elements feature an advanced, durable nanofiltration membrane chemistry that helps enable reliable performance, increased water and lithium recovery, and reduced energy consumption.

Nanofiltration (NF) is highly efficient, low-energy, pressure-driven membrane technology that has increased wastewater reuse and resource recovery in some of the most challenging industrial wastewater applications—and now enables the production of lithium from complex brine mixtures.

FilmTec™ LiNE-XD elements are being used to help increase access to lithium beyond conventional rock mining and tap into resources such as salt lake brine, geothermal brine, and surface and sub-surface clay—supporting global momentum towards electrification and decarbonization.

DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that help maximize the availability of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

Technologies include reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems.

In 2023, DuPont Water Solutions was named Water Technology Company of the Year, presented at the Global Water Awards, for innovating solutions to sustainably address the hardest global water challenges.

The Edison Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The gold, silver, and bronze winners were announced at the 2024 Edison Awards Gala in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 18, 2024.

