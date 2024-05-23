Corient Selects Addepar in Transformative Partnership

Collaboration aligns Corient's growth goals and focus on client excellence with Addepar's robust technology, data foundation and scalable infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a global technology and data company for investment professionals, announced today that it has been selected by Corient Private Wealth LLC ("Corient") , a leading U.S. wealth management firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients, as its central platform for client portfolio data aggregation and performance reporting.

"Through this partnership, our advisors and clients will have access to unrivaled reporting and high-quality data analysis from Addepar's market-leading technology," said Lennie Gullan, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Corient. "As one of the country's largest and fastest-growing integrated wealth management firms, we have built a highly differentiated technology platform through significant investments in best-in-class technologies. We believe Addepar is well-equipped to support the complex needs of our advisors and clients, while also being capable of innovating at the pace our business requires."

Addepar will be the exclusive portfolio data aggregation and performance reporting solution across Corient's extensive client portfolio of $1601+ billion in assets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Corient," said Peter O'Brien, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships at Addepar. "With Addepar, Corient will be able to create firm-wide efficiencies and streamline its tech stack and data management, minimizing complexity while elevating both the advisor and client experience."

"As the industry continues to consolidate, Addepar is committed to meeting our clients where they are to transform the way investment professionals manage important client relationships and deliver on a full offering to create lasting value," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Addepar. "Like Corient, Addepar is committed to delivering unrivaled client excellence, and we believe this partnership will do just that."

The Addepar platform provides investment professionals with a complete portfolio solution for managing and aggregating data, performing analysis, reporting and communicating with clients in a modern way. Addepar's APIs and vibrant partner ecosystem ensure that each user firm can tailor every aspect of the solution to fit their needs. Addepar's platform offers unsurpassed visibility into a traditionally opaque investment ecosystem, delivering a bespoke, cohesive and timely view of investment portfolios of any size.

"This partnership is a testament to the solid infrastructure the Addepar team has built, our continued investment in R&D, and the scalability of the Addepar platform to meet the complex needs of the most innovative firms in the industry," said Bob Pisani, Chief Technology Officer at Addepar. "Corient advisors will have access to robust technology harnessing comprehensive and precise data delivered via a white-glove client experience. This deal underscores our $100+ million annual investment in innovation to help firms scale, showcase their unique value and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

The collaboration with Corient comes as Addepar experiences significant momentum within the financial software market. The firm added more than $1 trillion in the last 6 months, and now exceeds $6 trillion of client assets managed on its platform. It now serves more than 1,000 client firms – family offices, wealth managers, large banks and global institutions – across more than 45 countries around the world.

About Corient

Corient Private Wealth LLC is an integrated U.S. wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Corient combines the personal service, creativity and objective advice of a boutique with the power of an exclusive network of best-in-class advisors, capabilities and solutions to create a profoundly different wealth experience. Corient focuses on exceeding expectations, simplifying lives and establishing legacies that last for generations. Headquartered in Miami, Corient is a subsidiary of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp . (TSX: CIX), a global asset and wealth management company with approximately US$350.1 billion (C$474.2 billion) in assets as at March 31, 2024. For more information about Corient, visit its website .

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 45 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $6 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Pune.

1 As of April 30, 2024. Assets are inclusive of the firms Corient has acquired or in which it has an investment. Certain assets would not be considered as regulatory assets under management, as defined in its Form ADV.

SOURCE Addepar