Corn Glucose Market Forecasts Compound Annual Growth of 3.4% During 2023-2032, Amid Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Sector

The global corn glucose market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2032.

The increasing consumption of frozen food, rising prevalence of different medical conditions, and the growing product use in the manufacturing of cosmetic products represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Corn Glucose Market Trends:

There is an increase in the use of corn glucose as an additive, sweetener, and thickening agent in the preparation of various food products and beverages, including cakes, cookies, bread, candies, soft drinks, ice cream, yogurt, sauces, jam, jellies, and smoothies. This, coupled with the thriving food and beverage (F&B) sector, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth around the world.

Moreover, the rising consumption of frozen and ready to eat (RTE) food products on account of rapid urbanization, easy availability, hectic schedules of individuals, and expanding purchasing power is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, corn glucose is employed in the pharmaceutical sector as an excipient in the production of tablets and capsules to improve the physical properties of the drug formulation, such as hardness, disintegration, and dissolution. It can also be used as a stabilizer in the production of cough syrups and other liquid formulations to improve their viscosity.

This, along with the surging prevalence of different medical conditions among the masses, is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing usage of corn glucose in the paper industry as a wet-end additive that helps improve paper strength and printability is influencing the market positively.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of corn glucose in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetics products, such as lotion, creams, facial cleansers, toners, lipstick, lip balms, soaps, and body wash to keep the skin hydrated and smooth is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global corn glucose market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2024-2032.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include China, United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (Excluding China), and others.

According to the report, the United States was the largest market for corn glucose. Some of the factors driving the United States corn glucose market included increased preference for frozen food, easy availability, product innovations, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global corn glucose market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.

Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd., Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, etc. Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Corn Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Global Sweetener Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Sweetener Type

6.5 Market Forecast

7 Global Corn Glucose Industry

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Price Analysis

7.5 Market Breakup by Region

7.6 Market Forecast

7.7 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

8 Performance of Key Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

10 Corn Glucose Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis

14 Key Player Profiles

Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd.

Roquette Freres

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion Inc

Archer Daniels Midland

